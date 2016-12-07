Blugolds continue their success

UW-Eau Claire men's basketball guard, George Diekelman, has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Athlete of the Week. (Kelsey Smith)

UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team earned a 68-59 win over Viterbo University (Wis.) Tuesday night at Zorn Arena.

The Blugolds picked up right where they left off last weekend. The game began on a 6-2 lead of two three-pointers from junior George Diekelman and sophomore Josh Weix.

Aside the quick start for the Blugolds, Viterbo was not discouraged from the competition, ending up on a nice run. Viterbo prolonged their lead to nine after two free throws from the V-Hawks. Eau Claire went on a run to tie the game up, but it Viterbo was on top at halftime, leading 33-29.

In the second half, Eau Claire struggled to get past the V-Hawks. The Blugolds continued to drive against Viterbo. Senior Andrew Duxbury laid-up at the 9:53 mark tieing the game at 46 respectively.

After the teams exchanged a few baskets, Weix took over. Weix rendered the one on one opportunity and followed that with two layups to give the Blugolds a lead.

Eau Claire finished the game hitting enough free throws to earn their seventh consistent win of the year. Weix said he feels honored to be a part of the Blugolds basketball team because he gets to represent his hometown as well as play for a talented team.

Weix lead the way for the Blugolds, leading all scorers with 21 points. Following him was junior Chris Duff, who had 14 points. The duo registered double-doubles in the win with 11 and 10 rebounds, individually.

Eau Claire out-rebounded Viterbo 33 to 29. The Blugolds also out-shot the V-Hawks, shooting 50 percent (24-48 FGs) to just 39.3 percent (22-56 FGs) for Viterbo.

Viterbo is now 0-3 against the WIAC this season and remains winless on the road.

“I love the fans. It was a great crowd last night and we can get even more,” senior forward Jared Schneidermann said. “They’re a huge part to us playing so well at home because we feed off their energy and need them. They deserve a lot of credit in which they don’t receive.”

Alicia Guarascio, freshman elementary education student, came out to support the team and experienced an exciting game.

“The energy is very exciting especially when the games are really close,” Guarascio said.

Post-game, Diekelman went on to say that the team still has a lot of things to work on.

“If I had to pick one thing that we could improve on, it would be rebounding,” Diekelman said. “We struggled with that in the game against Viterbo tonight. We need to work on limiting the other team from getting offensive rebounds and second chance points. Our best basketball is still ahead of us.”

The men’s basketball team’s next contest will take place during a trip to Iowa. The Blugolds will hit the court against Buena Vista College (Iowa) on Saturday Dec. 10 and will remain in Iowa for a Sunday matchup with Wartburg College (Iowa).