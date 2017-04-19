APPLE Pregnancy Care Center of Eau Claire

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This post was paid for by the APPLE Pregnancy Care Center.

Arguably the most difficult part of coping with a problem pregnancy and parenting is the uncertainty that comes with it. The APPLE Pregnancy Care Center in Eau Claire strives to support and educate parents in the community to help them make healthy and informed choices they are confident with making, Executive Director Melinda Gardner said.

APPLE is a carefully crafted acronym that stands for Aiding Problem Pregnancies with Love and Encouragement. The center is a support ministry that aims to restore, equip and empower women and men to make life affirming choices, Gardner said.

APPLE was established in 1981 to help women who were struggling with unplanned pregnancies. Since then, the nonprofit organization has offered services such as self-pregnancy tests, options counseling, referrals to other helpful organizations, practical assistance and post-abortion counseling.

Counseling sessions are led by volunteers who undergo a 24-hour training program where they learn to ask appropriate questions and how to better connect with their clients. APPLE has an average of 30 scheduled appointments a week, Gardner said.

The center also offers the “Earn While You Learn Program” and welcomes anyone, men or women, who are having difficulties with parenting or a pregnancy, Gardner said. The program gives parents the opportunity to educate themselves to ease doubt, anxiety or any uncertainty they may have. With every completed lesson they earn credits that they can use on supplies for their children such as diapers or baby food that have been donated by churches, businesses or other organizations. The program includes lessons that vary from Newborn Care to Temper Tantrums.

Gardner helps APPLE work to support the parents in the community that don’t have the resources they need to be the best parents they can be, she said. As executive director, Gardner is responsible for “the big picture” of APPLE and makes sure the needs of all clients are being met, she said.

The APPLE Pregnancy Care Center is located at 2600 Stein Blvd. in Eau Claire. For any questions, comments or concerns please call 715-834-5254 or send an email to [email protected].