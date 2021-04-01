Experience wine tasting, check out a high school art exhibit or attend a fish boil this weekend

“We Pick Three” is a rotating column where Spectator writers pick their top three upcoming events in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.

Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery Tour

Open year-round, Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery hosts tours and tastings every day, except for Mondays.

The weekly tour times are:

Tuesday through Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to its website, people can “learn about Infinity’s humble beginnings, tour their micro-winery and distillery, discover the production and processing techniques and taste the distinctive wine and spirits.”

The tour and tasting package is $27.99 per person or $20 for club members. It includes a feature tasting of your choice, the tour and a commemorative logo glass.

There is a maximum of 20 people per tour time.

Patrons must book tours two hours in advance and must be at least 21 years old to participate in the tasting.

Those who are not 21 or older and are accompanied by a guardian may join the tour, but will not be able to participate in the tasting. Their tour is free.

For more information, or to book a tour, go to Infinity’s Mezzanine and Tour Reservations page.

“Everything You Can Imagine Is Real” Exhibit At The Pablo Center

Until April 25, 2021, the high school art exhibit, “Everything You Can Imagine Is Real” is open for viewing on The Pablo Center at the Confluence’s website.

According to the website, the exhibit is “emotional … something shocking; this exhibit offers a glimpse into the hearts and minds of some of the region’s most talented teens.”

This is an annual exhibit which features artwork from local high school students. Each student writes a statement and biography alongside their artwork.

Patrons will find artwork from students from Altoona, Augusta, Eau Claire North, Menomonie, Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild high schools.

Among the artwork are self-portraits, landscapes, jewelry, abstract imagery, photography and ceramics.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Click here to view the virtual exhibition.

Altoona Lions Club Drive-Thru Annual Fish Boil

In order to raise money for the community, the Altoona Lions Club will be hosting its annual Fish Boil. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held as a drive-thru.

The fish boil will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 2, at the Altoona Hobbs Sports Center.

Each dinner includes Door County style fish, red potatoes, carrots, onions, coleslaw and a roll for $9.

A silent auction will be held inside the Hobbs center, while practicing regulations from the City of Altoona and County of Eau Claire.

The Lions Club will also be collecting nonperishable food items for the Altoona High School Food Pantry.

According to the Facebook event page, they need peanut butter, jelly, cereal and macaroni and cheese. They will also be accepting cash for the HS Food Pantry.

For more information regarding the event, check out the Altoona Lions Club Facebook, or their Facebook event page.

