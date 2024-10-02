UWEC men’s soccer takes the win over Augsburg

On Sept. 28, UW-Eau Claire’s men’s soccer team won their 12th game at Simpson Field against Augsburg University, with a final score of 2-1.

Augsburg scored the first goal at the 20-minute mark, but the Blugolds were quick to tie the game at the 36-minute mark. The second goal was made by Owen Backus, a first-year forward. Nathan Donovan, a fourth-year forward, and Noah Malcook, a second-year forward, earned an assist with the goal.

The game was tied for the rest of the first half and wasn’t broken until the 86th minute, when Blugold Carson Kowalski, a third-year midfielder, scored the tie-breaking goal. Alvaro Alanis, a first-year midfielder, assisted the goal.

Head Coach Casey Holm said that the team defended well and that Malcook changed the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we defended really well,” Holm said. “We moved Noah Malcook to wingback. He did really, really well out there, and it changed how we worked things out. That was a lot of fun.”

Fourth-year rehabilitation sciences student Spencer Banks, the team goalie, said the team played well coming off their last games.

“I think the effort from the group coming off a week where we played the 2023 National Champions and the 2022 National Champions was good,” Banks said. “We were pretty battered and it was great to get a runout and just have everyone compete again after a tough game against Olaf.”

“I think our attention to details tonight was good,” Malcook said. “It was a little shaky in the first half — that’s how we gave up the first goal — but in the second half we came out and really just stuck to it.”

Holm said the team should keep focused on staying healthy and fit going forward with the season.

Malcook said the team should focus on finishing goals in future games.

“Finishing and scoring goals,” Malcook said. “We definitely could have put way more than two in the back of the net. Maybe six.”

Similarly, Banks said the team needs to work on starting tough right out of the gate.

“Yeah, I think it’s just coming out strong,” Banks said. “I think a lot of times we get caught on our feet when the first whistle blows, and I think that if we pick it up, no one can stop us.”

Holm, Banks and Malcook all agreed that their favorite part of the game was winning. Malcook went further and said it was fun celebrating with his team in the corner of the field after the game-winning goal.

The team’s next game is on Friday, Oct. 4, at Simpson Field against UW-Platteville.

Boggess can be reached at [email protected].