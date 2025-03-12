The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
Categories:

UWEC women’s lacrosse defeats Edgewood College on record night

Reegan Werner sets the program record for most goals and points in a game
Story by Eli Benes, Staff Writer
March 12, 2025
Photo by Eli Benes
Group of Blugolds celebrating after a goal scored by Devon Crews.

UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse faced Edgewood College at The Sonnentag Center on Friday, March 7. Not only did the Blugolds pull away with a 25-3 victory, but they also had a player make history.

Third-year midfielder Reegan Werner set two program records against Edgewood, scoring nine goals – the most ever scored in one game – and a total of 11 points.The record was previously held by Becky Goetsch, who set the record in March of 2022 against Edgewood. 

After the game, Werner recognized the record-breaking night as “pretty amazing.”

The Blugolds got off to a quick start, collecting a score from second-year Victoria Shea in the first 34 seconds of the game. Before the 10-minute mark in the first period, the Blugolds scored four more goals from four different scorers to propel them to a 5-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

At the end of the first period, the Blugolds were leading Edgewood 10-0. Werner had four first-period goals and as a team forced seven Edgewood turnovers and 17 ground balls.  

Werner discussed the team’s ability to work in transition offensively after making defensive stops.

“Getting to the net as fast as we do, you just have to know your next position before you even have the ball in your hand,” Werner said.

Werner and fourth-year Alexie Romanelli got the first two scores of the second period, putting the Blugolds up 12-0. Edgewood’s Emma Raupp scored with 6:28 left in the period, giving Edgewood their first goal of the day.

After a pair of Blugold goals, the score was 14-1 after two periods. Head Coach Michael Rhodovi talked about the importance of giving the same effort throughout every period.

“Every time you’re on the field, finish the play, finish the pass [and] keep your focus,” Rhodovi said. 

The Blugolds continued scoring in the third period, netting seven goals. First-year Olivia Lockwood scored her first collegiate goal with a Werner assist. Through three periods of play, eight different Blugolds contributed with a goal. 10 different Blugolds have scored during the season to start off the year.

“I think all of us are amazing scorers, amazing shooters,” Werner said. “We all contribute. I just think we have so many people on our roster who are available to contribute to the game.”

Entering the fourth and final period, Werner sat at seven goals, one shy of tying the record and needing two to set a new one. With 14:44 left in the match, she scored an unassisted goal, lengthening the Blugolds’ lead to 20.

With 2:19 left, Werner made history, netting her ninth goal courtesy of a Lockwood assist. Alongside Werner, three other Blugolds scored three or more goals. The Blugolds excelled in shots on the goal, securing a total of 49 on the game and 10 or more in every period.

For the Blugolds, scouting the next opponent and preparing for possible attacks are key for the team. 

“We do a lot of film (and) we take that film and then bring it on the field and we tech practice,” Rhodovi said. “We run what our opponents are going to run against our own players.”

The 25 goals scored by the Blugolds on Friday were the second-most goals in program history. The Blugolds are hitting the road for their next match on March 16, traveling to Westminster, Maryland to face McDaniel College.

Benes can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
UW-Eau Claire fourth-year forward Ellie Anderson and second-year forward Maddie Hulter attempt to score on UW-River Falls goalie Jordan O’Kane during the WIAC O’Brien Cup Tournament finals on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Women’s hockey team ends season with 4-1 loss at UW-River Falls
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team captain and fourth-year defenseman Colin Stein hoists the Commissioner’s Cup above the team after defeating UW-River Falls 2-0 in the WIAC Tournament Championship. Matt Stanek, WIAC assistant commissioner for media relations, presented the cup to Stein and the team on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
UWEC men’s hockey wins Commissioner’s Cup in shut-out against UW-River Falls
The team goes in for a huddle led by head coach Michael Rhodovi before the start of the game.
UWEC women’s lacrosse Ellie Fisher earns Kwik Trip Athlete of The Week honors
Forward Jana Lesch approaches the goal during Friday’s semifinals game one against UW-Stevens Point. Lesch didn’t score during game one but collected a goal at 9:07 in the first period during game two with an assist by forward Sam Moehle, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
UWEC women’s hockey advances to WIAC finals with 8-2 win
Athlete Students: The Ides of March
Athlete Students: The Ides of March
Lauren Meudt works to lose her defender with the help of a screen by Anna Koth.
Blugolds defeated by Warhawks in last regular season game