UWEC women’s lacrosse defeats Edgewood College on record night

UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse faced Edgewood College at The Sonnentag Center on Friday, March 7. Not only did the Blugolds pull away with a 25-3 victory, but they also had a player make history.

Third-year midfielder Reegan Werner set two program records against Edgewood, scoring nine goals – the most ever scored in one game – and a total of 11 points.The record was previously held by Becky Goetsch, who set the record in March of 2022 against Edgewood.

After the game, Werner recognized the record-breaking night as “pretty amazing.”

The Blugolds got off to a quick start, collecting a score from second-year Victoria Shea in the first 34 seconds of the game. Before the 10-minute mark in the first period, the Blugolds scored four more goals from four different scorers to propel them to a 5-0 lead.

At the end of the first period, the Blugolds were leading Edgewood 10-0. Werner had four first-period goals and as a team forced seven Edgewood turnovers and 17 ground balls.

Werner discussed the team’s ability to work in transition offensively after making defensive stops.

“Getting to the net as fast as we do, you just have to know your next position before you even have the ball in your hand,” Werner said.

Werner and fourth-year Alexie Romanelli got the first two scores of the second period, putting the Blugolds up 12-0. Edgewood’s Emma Raupp scored with 6:28 left in the period, giving Edgewood their first goal of the day.

After a pair of Blugold goals, the score was 14-1 after two periods. Head Coach Michael Rhodovi talked about the importance of giving the same effort throughout every period.

“Every time you’re on the field, finish the play, finish the pass [and] keep your focus,” Rhodovi said.

The Blugolds continued scoring in the third period, netting seven goals. First-year Olivia Lockwood scored her first collegiate goal with a Werner assist. Through three periods of play, eight different Blugolds contributed with a goal. 10 different Blugolds have scored during the season to start off the year.

“I think all of us are amazing scorers, amazing shooters,” Werner said. “We all contribute. I just think we have so many people on our roster who are available to contribute to the game.”

Entering the fourth and final period, Werner sat at seven goals, one shy of tying the record and needing two to set a new one. With 14:44 left in the match, she scored an unassisted goal, lengthening the Blugolds’ lead to 20.

With 2:19 left, Werner made history, netting her ninth goal courtesy of a Lockwood assist. Alongside Werner, three other Blugolds scored three or more goals. The Blugolds excelled in shots on the goal, securing a total of 49 on the game and 10 or more in every period.

For the Blugolds, scouting the next opponent and preparing for possible attacks are key for the team.

“We do a lot of film (and) we take that film and then bring it on the field and we tech practice,” Rhodovi said. “We run what our opponents are going to run against our own players.”

The 25 goals scored by the Blugolds on Friday were the second-most goals in program history. The Blugolds are hitting the road for their next match on March 16, traveling to Westminster, Maryland to face McDaniel College.

