Blugolds women’s hockey lose last game of the regular season

Blugolds lose to top-ranked UW-River Falls Falcons
Story by Jacob Youngerberg, Staff WriterFebruary 21, 2024
Photo by Jacob Youngerberg
“The hunt and compete was there,” head coach Erik Strand said. “They never gave up.”

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds women’s hockey team suffered their sixth loss of the season after losing to top-ranked UW-River Falls Falcons Saturday with a final score of 4-1.

The Blugolds started the game out strong on both the offensive and defensive side of the ice in the first period. The Blugolds had 11 shots on goal to the Falcons eight during the first period but were not able to score on any of those shots. 

Although the Blugolds gave up one goal to the Falcons in the first, they played great defense between the blue line allowing them to stay on offense and get the shots on goals.

The Falcons scored an early goal on the Blugolds to start the second period improving their lead to 2-0. 

There were two minor penalties called against the Blugolds in the second giving the Falcons two opportunities on the power play. With no goals scored during the power play the Blugolds penalty kill came up strong against the Falcons power play.

Blugold goalie Alexa Backmann was a huge part of that penalty kill after having two impressive saves against the Falcons power play. 

The Falcons had nine shots on goal to the Blugolds six during the second period.

After a late minor penalty in the second on the Falcons, the Blugolds started the third period on the power play for the first 27 seconds of the period. The Blugolds were unable to capitalize on the 5-4.

The Falcons spent a lot of time on offense at the beginning of the third period and scored two goals improving the lead to 4-0. The Blugolds got back on the powerplay in the third but were unable to score. 

fourth-year Taylar Meier scored the Blugolds only goal late in the third period and was assisted by Taylor Holm. The game ended with the Falcons winning 4-1 over the Blugolds. 

“A lot more to learn for this group,” head coach Erik Strand said after the loss. 

Coach Strand said the biggest reason they lost this game was execution. “They are excelling at the execution and we’re not,” Strand liked what he saw from the girls but they just weren’t able to execute and score more goals. 

The Blugolds had 25 total shots on goal for the game. The Blugolds can get more goals by “being more specific with our shots,” Meier said. “Most importantly just attacking the net as hard as can be.” 

Even while trailing the whole game of the effort of the girls was there all game. 

“The hunt and compete was there,” Strand said. “They never gave up.”

The Blugolds are “excited” for the playoffs. “I think we have a very good chance of going to the WIAC Championship again,” Meier said. 

Meier has never won the WIAC in the four years she has been a Blugold and believes they have what it takes to win it. 

The Blugolds have a very good chance of seeing the Falcons again in the WIAC Championship game and Meier believes “they have the piece” to compete with River Falls and beat them. 

“We believe we are very much alive for the NCAA tournament as a whole,” Strand said. The Blugolds do still have a chance of possibly making the NCAA tournament with their current rank.

The Blugolds will begin the WIAC tournament against UW-Superior Friday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. It will be the first of two back-to-back games against UW-Superior with both being home at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Youngerberg can be reached at [email protected]
