Hi everyone, welcome back to another week of “In the key of E.” This week was more stressful than I care to admit, but I’m going to admit it anyway.

Weekly recap

This week was pretty calm when it came to classes. I did have an exam in cognitive psychology that I feel a little more than alright about. Other than that, I had minimal homework.

My student organizations were also calm this week. Blugold Radio Monday went well. I managed to not embarrass myself on live radio for yet another week, so I’m taking that as a win.

I also just had a normal meeting for The Spectator. A Tuesday without a layout night is a blessing in disguise. I also haven’t written anything other than this column for the past couple weeks. It’s not that I haven’t tried to write anything else, the stories just haven’t worked out for some reason.

I think the reason my week is seemingly so uneventful is because I spent my week waiting for the weekend.

I drove home for the second weekend in a row. Rather than it being for work, I went home to see my brother march. For context, he’s in the UW-Whitewater marching band. He’s a senior, so this was his last time marching. Being the amazing sister that I am, I went to see it.

I never watch football. Five minutes into the first quarter, I remembered why. It was cold, the stadium was packed and fans were really obnoxious.

There was the occasional moment where I found myself on the edge of my seat, but most of the time I was just watching the clock. I just don’t see the appeal of watching the time decrease a couple of seconds in the span of five minutes. But in the end, we won. If I liked sports, I’d be thrilled.

From me to you

I’m typing this on the day of the election. Without getting political, I want to tell you a couple of things about me growing up.

As a child, I found inspiration and creativity in all that I crossed paths with. I was, I suppose you could say, one of those people who could make something out of nothing. Don’t get me wrong, I did my fair share of mindless, child-like wonder kinds of things too, but it was never really my go to.

I made a lot of decisions about who I wanted to be and how I wanted to live my life at that time. I was intentional. Not in the overly controlling kind of way. I just liked having ideas and seeing them through.

One thing, though, that I never really recognized or had any direct intention of, was finding my way to the feminist movement. I had no idea how I had come to be a feminist and strong supporter of all things social justice.

It wasn’t something I was ever taught or ever experienced as I grew up. So that got me curious, and I started to think about how I got to be who I am today.

I wrote about all of this for a final project I completed for a summer class. Since opening up this thought, I can’t help but come to the conclusion that I have absolutely no idea how I came to be who I am.

But I’m not sure it matters. I know that I am not necessarily a reflection of the things shared within my household, sure. I didn’t grow up going to women’s marches or protests for social justice. But I couldn’t imagine my life turning out every other way. I think my story, like so many others, is telling of the way people can grow and change.

And I mean for this to apply even in adulthood. Even in growing up in a world where you are told to believe certain things. You still have the autonomy to change and reshape your thinking. And I think that’s one of the most important things people can do.

Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

Reading: “My Life With Words” by Barbara F. Luebke, “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert and “City of Ashes” by Cassandra Clare.

Guys I’m actually almost done with “Eat, Pray, Love” so be proud of me.

Eating: Orange chicken.

Like I said earlier, I went home this past weekend. My mom and I ordered food from our favorite restaurant in town that serves Chinese and Japanese cuisine. I drove back up to school with a satisfied stomach and a container full of leftovers.

Playing: “Fable” by Gigi Perez, “No One Noticed” by The Marias, “I’m Not A Mountain” by Sarah Kinsley, “The World We Know (Over and Over)” by Frank Sinatra, “She Won’t Go Away” by Faye Webster and “I Know The End” by Phoebe Bridgers.

I really have no words for these songs other than you should all go listen to them.

Obsessing: The election.

I really wish I could just turn off the TV and stop looking at the news, but as a journalist that’s just not in my nature.

Recommending: Find a stress reliever.

Like I just said, I can’t help but turn my attention toward election coverage. That being said, there’s a lot at stake this time around and it can be really stressful. Please, in the midst of following along with the race, take some time to unwind. As long as you’re voting and encouraging others to do so too, it really is out of your hands.

Treating: Take a nap.

I’m not a napper. When I try to take a two hour nap, it turns into six hours and then I can’t fall asleep at night. But this past week, five or so extra hours of sleep was greatly needed.

That’s it for this week, thank you for being here. Sending love to everyone reading.

-E.

Braun can be reached at [email protected].