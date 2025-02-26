In the key of E: Existential crisis mode

Hello everyone. Welcome or welcome back to “In the key of E.” This week was pretty hectic, but in a good way. Hopefully, that makes sense. Let’s get into it.

Weekly recap

There’s not a whole lot to say this week. Classes were good, though some of them got cancelled because of the low temperatures earlier in the week. We’re officially 25% of the way through the semester, which is both exciting and scary. Graduation is creeping in and is starting to feel more real than it did at the beginning of the school year.

Student orgs were also good. Live hour for Blugold Radio was successful. However, the microphones are out now, so Cora and I weren’t able to record a show last week. Plus, we don’t have a live hour this week. As much as it sucks, I’m definitely going to take advantage of the free time.

Oh my gosh, I almost forgot. I got new tires today. If you read last week’s edition of this column, you’d know that I got a flat tire while driving back to school Monday morning. It sucked.

I spent the last week driving around with a spare, which surprisingly only made me slightly anxious. But now Beatrice (yes, my car has a name) is all better, and I couldn’t be happier.

My Friday night and Saturday were spent in Green Bay. Cora and I submitted a bit of our podcast to the Wisconsin Broadcaster Association’s “Student Awards For Excellence.” We got third place in the radio episodic entertainment program category.

So, we got to go to the student forum this weekend. It was exciting getting to meet a bunch of other college students who love journalism. I felt a little out of place at times, considering the forum had an emphasis on TV and radio, but I definitely learned a lot about impactful storytelling, maybe even in a setting outside of print.

One of the highlights of the weekend, I must say, was eating at … Denny’s. Hey, now. Before you judge, we did try to go to Olive Garden. It was too packed, so we made the decision to go to the place that, I have to say, serves way too large a variety of foods.

There is no reason salmon and pancakes should be on the same restaurant’s menu.

From me to you

Today in my Rhetorics of Social Justice class we talked a lot about autonomy and whether or not people really do have individual ownership of their own bodies.

My initial reaction to the question was, “Yes, of course. My body is mine. Nobody can take it away from me.” When I started to think about it, though, I wasn’t so sure.

I started to think about the idea of “nature versus nurture.” Francis Galton, an English statistician, coined the phrase “nature versus nurture” in the mid-1800s. It focuses on identity development.

If you believe in the idea of nature, you believe that who a person ends up becoming is determined entirely by biology. No environmental factors can influence who a person turns out to be.

If you believe in the idea of nurture, it means you believe that the environment shapes who a person is, regardless of biology.

I’ve always held the belief that, while nature sets the foundation, a person’s identity focuses almost entirely on their environment.

Back to the class discussion. So I started to wonder, “Exactly what percentage of our identities is determined and nurtured by our environment?”

If a person were to grow up entirely by themselves, without the influence of people and things around them, who would they turn out to be? Would a person who has no concept of self feel as though they have autonomy? Or, would they simply walk through life thinking of themselves not as “their” body but just “a” body?

Just some food for thought.

Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

Reading: For class, I’m reading “Tomboyland” by Melissa Faliveno and “Body Work” by Melissa Febos. For fun, “Twisted Lies” by Ana Huang, “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes and “My Life With Words” by Barbara F. Luebke.

Notice that there’s one less book than there was last week. Can I get a round of applause? Slow and steady wins the race.

Eating: Stuffed peppers.

I know I said this last week, but as I’m typing this, I have stuffed peppers in the oven. Sue me.

Playing: “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)” by ROLE MODEL

This is a repeat from last week. I’m listening to it as we speak. I fear I’m becoming a creature of habit.

Obsessing: The weather.

Today, the temperature peaked just above the 50s. It was a nice surprise, considering last week I couldn’t walk outside for more than 30 seconds before feeling numb.

Recommending: Early bedtimes.

The other day, I went to bed at 10:30 p.m. You may be thinking, “Elyse, that’s not early at all.” While that may be true, I have class later in the day most of the week, so I can afford to stay up a little later than I probably should. I went to bed “early” (by accident, mind you) and it was nice.

Treating: I got new tires.

I wish I was allowed to use exclamation points in AP style. I feel like using a period fails to accurately compel just how happy I am. My car has been revived and I’m thrilled about it.

Thank you so much for joining me. Till next time, sending love.

-E.

Braun can be reached at [email protected].