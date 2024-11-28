Hello everyone. Welcome or welcome back to another week of “In the key of E.” This week was a bit more exciting than most. Let’s get into it.

Weekly recap

In terms of classwork, there wasn’t much to do. I assume it’s because professors knew students would be more focused on the slowly approaching fall break than actual class.

Yesterday, though, I had a debate in my Black Psychology class. The topic was colorism. We were debating the extent to which light-skinned and dark-skinned Black people are affected by colorism, or, which group, “has it worse” as my professor explained it.

I was in the dark-skinned group and shared a bit about the Black family structure. Outside of my nerves, it was a very interesting and informative experience. It did feel a little weird that seven out of the nine of us were white women. But, that being said, we have to educate ourselves on systemic practices somehow.

For The Spectator and Blugold Radio Monday, I had meetings as usual. It was a layout night for the newspaper. I left the computer lab at a calm 12:15 a.m. No, I didn’t go to class that morning. Sue me.

The most exciting part of the week was Wednesday, Nov. 21. Elise, one of my roommates and the girl who has been one of my best friends since age 7, turned 21. My dear, lovely friend Raeanne, who lives in Minnesota, drove to Eau Claire and our entire friend group went out to dinner.

When we got back to the house we watched the semi-finals for “Dancing With The Stars.” Elise’s sister Lindsay, another one of my best friends, was pretty disappointed in the ending. If you want to know what happened, you’ll have to find out for yourself.

From me to you

As the creator of this column, I officially deem it as a safe space. That being said, I feel comfortable enough to share that I don’t have anything to say to you all this week. I feel like I learned nothing and everything, and sharing something would mean having to look back at my notes.

Those notes happen to be in Eau Claire, three hours away from my home. Oh no. What shall I do?

Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

Reading: “My Life With Words” by Barbara F. Luebke, “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert and “City of Ashes” by Cassandra Clare.

This week is fall break. I’m really hoping that means I’ll be able to finish these. No promises, though.

Eating: Kwik Trip breadsticks.

Like I mentioned earlier, Cora and I went on a mini road trip last night. Our dinner, which was consumed at 10:30 p.m., consisted of Kwik Trip food.

Playing: “GLITTER AND VIOLENCE” and “HEARTBEAT” by Nessa Barrett, “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked: The Soundtrack” and “My Man” from “Funny Girl”

I listened to so much music on my three hour drive home. Here are some of the top songs from the drive. My mom and I are seeing the “Wicked” movie tomorrow, so I was preparing myself by taking a step back into my theater roots.

Obsessing: I was constantly obsessing over fall break.

When I say I was counting down the days for break, I mean it.

Recommending: Spending time with loved ones.

I love holidays. Not because of the actual holiday itself though, but because they mean I get to see my family that don’t live as close. I’m excited to see whatever shenanigans we get into this weekend.

Treating: Time with friends.

I forget to take breaks sometimes, and as a result I miss out on doing things with the people I care about. This past week, I spent more time doing things with my friends than I normally do. It doesn’t have to be a big and extravagant event. Just being together is enough.

That’s it for this week, thank you for being here. Sending love to everyone reading.

-E.

Braun can be reached at [email protected].