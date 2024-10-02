In the key of E

Welcome to week two of this cute little beat of mine. I’m trying out a new structure, and have very low expectations that it will stick. This week was … weird and chaotic to say the least. Now, I’ve decided you get to read all about the chaotic parts.

Getting sick should be illegal

I really wanted to be the kind of girl that stepped into week two of her brand new beat knowing exactly what it was going to look like from now on, but I’m not. I tried to be, I really did. I even brainstormed for a long time the past week. I thought about the structure, how and if I would break up the story into sections, whether there would be any common themes or topic throughout the week and more.

What disrupted this brainstorming? I got sick. Very sick.

I woke up on Wednesday morning feeling very normal. Later that day, while sitting in The Spectator office minding my own business, when I sneezed. Eventually, my throat started to hurt, then my nose stuffed up, then I got the chills and, if it couldn’t get any worse, my entire body started to ache.

You may think that I’m telling you this to get your sympathy, and you’re right. I just really do hate getting sick. It puts a damper on everything I’m doing. I lose any and every ounce of energy in my body and I don’t get it back. Nevertheless, prepare yourselves for the next tale.

Ethel Cain’s ghost lives in my basement

Yes, you read that title section title correctly. Ethel Cain’s ghost lives in my basement. Before you roll your eyes or laugh at me, let me explain.

To start for those who don’t know, Ethel Cain is the stage name of a musician called Hayden Silas Anhedönia. Cain’s story, her life, her experiences and her death, are outlined in her album “Preacher’s Daughter.”

You don’t need to know much about Cain in order to understand this story, though it is interesting, just that she is no longer with us. Got it?

Okay, now back to the story.

I live with three of my friends in a charming but very old yellow house. It’s small but filled with lots of natural light and a big, beautiful stained-glass window. The floors are uneven, and it often feels like we’re on a rollercoaster as we walk around, but that’s just part of the charm.

My room, though now very approachable and welcoming after being heavily decorated, was once a sore subject for my roommates Cora and Elise. Why? Because within my room lies the door to the basement.

It’s a standard college basement. It’s old, full of cobwebs and kind of scary. Our basement, though, is host to a walker. We have no idea why it’s there or where it came from.

Being a group of college girls, rather than making the logical assumption that it was left behind by a previous owner, we jumped to the random conclusion that there was a ghost living there.

After a talk with the six men that live next door, which I unfortunately wasn’t around for, it was deemed that the ghost’s name is Ethel. The Ethel specifically residing there, I decided, is none other than Ethel Cain.

Cain, though she died young and wouldn’t need a walker, is the ideal roommate in my opinion. If you know her story, you probably feel bad for her. While many who read this will be nothing but dumbfounded on what college girls spend their time thinking about, I’m proud of the conclusion we have made. Plus, I’m happy to know I have a fourth roommate living next door.

My friend Lizzy and I have a séance in the works, so stay tuned for an update.

Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

All of that was chaotic, I know. To end this week on a more calm note, here’s another weekly report. Much of it is the same, but I blame my sickness for that. I hope you find inspiration within this list regardless.

Reading: “My Life With Words” by Barbara F. Luebke, “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert and “City of Ashes” by Cassandra Clare.

Yes, I’m still reading these books and yes, I’ve been “reading” these books for months. It’s not that they’re boring, they’re really not. I just don’t have the time to sit down and enjoy a book right now. I truly do hope that will change soon.

Eating: Strawberries, iced coffee and, in a not concerning way, cough syrup.

I would say that fruit makes up a big chunk of my diet when I’m at school, and caffeine is a given. Also, like I said, I’m sick. It has been anything but fun. And cough syrup tastes terrible. They should really work on fixing that.

Playing: Audiobook of “LOUD: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve” by Drew Afualo and “Preacher’s Daughter” by Ethel Cain.

I love Drew Afualo’s mind. She’s so brilliant and witty, and feels no shame in calling out misogynistic men in her debut book “LOUD.” I’m not usually an audiobook kind of girl, but since she’s the one narrating it, I love it so far. Also, “Preacher’s Daughter” is a given considering Cain is my new roomie.

Obsessing: Season three of “Gilmore Girls.”

I started “Gilmore Girls” this weekend in the hopes that it would make me feel better as I continued to cough and sneeze. While it didn’t cure my illness, it did serve its usual purpose: being my comfort show. Season three is the best in my opinion, by the way. #TeamJess.

Recommending: Rest.

Please, if you don’t take anything else away from reading this incredibly chaotic story, give yourself time to rest. Every semester, three of four weeks in, I get sick. My mom, being the nurse she is, pinpoints this as being a result of overworking myself. Maybe she’s right, though I’ll never admit that to her.

Treating: Time with friends.

Last night, my roommates and I put up Halloween decorations on our porch and around the house. While I may have been sniffling standing outside with them, it was worth it to be out there. Cherish friendships, and nurture them when you can.

That’s all for this week, thank you again for being here.

– E.

