The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Joe Keery is more than his role on ‘Stranger Things’

Djo has huge success with his hit song ‘End of Beginnings’
Byline photo of Taylor Boggess
Story by Taylor Boggess, Copy EditorApril 11, 2024
Djo+posing+for+his+album+%E2%80%9CCHANGE%E2%80%9D+he+shared+on+Djo%E2%80%99s+Instagram.+%28Photo+from+Dana+Trippe+Photography%29+
Djo posing for his album “CHANGE” he shared on Djo’s Instagram. (Photo from Dana Trippe Photography)

While Joe Keery is mostly popular for his role in the hit Netflix original show, “Stranger Things” where he played Steve Harrington, he has more talents than most do not realize. Keery also is a musician who goes by Djo, pronounced as Joe.

Since the Universal Music Group took their music off of TikTok due to their inability to come to an agreement of compensation for their artists and protection from AI, Keery’s song, “End of Beginnings” had gone viral as one of the few songs still on the platform. 

However, once the song had gone viral and was in almost every video, at least on my own For You Page, many users realized that Keery was actually Djo.

 But this is where my heart aches for Keery.

Story continues below advertisement

Keery created his stage name as a way to separate his music career from his acting as he did not want to only be seen as his role for Harrington, but many users on TikTok were quick to combine his achievements by often sharing “Steve Harrington wrote this!”

That simple statement not only disregards Keery’s wish to be known for more than his role in “Stranger Things,” but it hurts my heart that his art is being watered down to his role in the show.

It is assumed that the song’s meaning is Keery saying goodbye to the past and moving on with his life, but never forgetting his roots back in Chicago.

Some fans have speculated online that the song also relates to the fact who Keery was before his fame in acting, and when he is back in Chicago he is reminded of his life before fame.

While the first meaning is what I might consider a basic interpretation of the song, the second meaning is the one that makes me want to sob my heart out for the man. After all, his character was supposed to be killed off in the early season, only to live with his popularity among fans.

The idea that he was not supposed to be this massive character that is universally loved makes my heart warm but I pity the man who just wants to write his music and live his life, not constantly be reminded of the role he booked back in 2016.

But one thing I do believe in full-heartedly is that Keery deserves every bit of success he has. He is incredibly talented and deserves every recognition he receives, but my heart will forever hurt that it seems history will only ever remember him for his role in the Netflix original.

In a way the situation reminds me of Matthew Perry who is widely known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom “Friends.” When the actor passed away in October 2023, many only thought of him for his character but not for what he wanted to be remembered for which was his journey overcoming addiction. 

It makes me wonder how many people in the spotlight are grateful for their successful jobs, but sometimes regret them as they may think that is all they will ever be known for.

However, while I was introduced to Keery through his role as Harrington, I still loved his other work. He often takes different roles in an attempt to not be type-cast, and I have loved every single role this man has ever played.

His role in “Spree?” Loved it, made me fall in love with a serial killer. “Free Guy?” I fell in love with a computer nerd who just wanted the girl of his dreams to love him back.

Overall, while Keery’s role in “Stranger Things” is remarkable, he is more talented and versatile than most imagine and I hope one day he gets all the recognition for the talents that he deserves. Anyways, stream “End of Beginnings.”

Boggess can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
HTHAZE reacting to the album “Calico” by Ryan Beatty.
HTHAZE is my best friend
The cat distribution system has treated me very well.
Cats versus dogs
Princess Peach in five of the 10 featured costumes. She’s cute, I’ll give her that. (Photo from Nintendo)
Quarter Muncher: Princess Peach: Showtime isn’t worth the price of admission
My friends from high school and I posing for a picture before a game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. I made the amateur decision of buying tickets directly in the sun and not bringing sunglasses with me to the game.
Nostalgialistic: Another day at the ballpark
Wading through the waters of my new reality.
I almost died and all I got was this lousy birdhouse
Cloud Strife from 1997 and 2024. Look at that Buster Sword! (Photo from Square Enix)
Final Fantasy VII is still worth experiencing almost 30 years later

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *