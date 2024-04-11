The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Addressing the stigma surrounding mental health

An issue that prevents many from getting the help they need
Story by Shaylin Jochum, Staff WriterApril 11, 2024
Battling+your+own+mind.+%28Photo+from+Adobe+Stock+Images%29
Battling your own mind. (Photo from Adobe Stock Images)

Mental health problems can happen to anyone. They stem from a variety of things, examples include traumatic events, genetics, family conflicts and environmental reasons. However, society has a negative outlook on seeking help for mental health issues.

Among all adult age groups, suicidal thoughts are the most prevalent in ages 18-25. A new national survey also reported that rates of depression and anxiety among college students are at historic levels.

A factor to this is certainly the stigma that is surrounding therapy and medication especially. Despite mental health problems being just as serious as physical health problems, society frowns upon admitting that you need help and prejudice and discrimination prevent many from seeking it.

Prolonged untreated mental health affects people on a lot of different levels. It not only makes conditions worsen and become harder to treat but can also prevent them from having healthy relationships and a better overall quality of life. 40% of people report that they were prevented from getting medical help for their mental health due to stigma.

Story continues below advertisement

The five subscales of stigma are alienation, stereotype endorsement, discrimination experience, social withdrawal and stigma resistance. The subscales describe the experience faced and the extent to which some will avoid treatment based on fear of discrimination or judgment from others. 

Effects vary due to different factors such as age, race, and gender and everyone is affected in different ways.

Men are often expected to repress their emotions, tough it out and “be a man” in society. This is a contributing factor to the statistic that males have a suicide rate that is 4 times higher than females.

On the other hand, women with mental health issues often face dual discrimination. Women often are presented as being over-emotional, dramatic, and attention-seeking in society. This leads to internalizing, which creates decreased self-esteem and less likelihood to seek treatment.

A better understanding of mental health in society can benefit so many people. Getting treatment as soon as symptoms are noticed will prevent them from worsening and more acceptance will create more resources, such as peer support programs.

My own experience with stigma includes participating in therapy and medication at a young age, which happened to be of significant need. A person close to me told me that I was “being dramatic” and that I “didn’t really need it.”

This got to my head, causing me to stop participating, which affected me severely in a negative way in the long run. However, it is better late than never, and I am so glad I have gotten some of the help I need from the resources that I sought out.

When my friends reach out to me with their own mental health issues, I feel better about the advice and coping strategies that I am able to give them. I would recommend therapy to anyone going through a hard time and found it to be extremely helpful.

I hope that this article will encourage people to educate themselves on evidence-based approaches, be more accepting and open-minded and spread awareness whenever it is possible. It is also that you will get help if you need it, and as soon as you can.

Jochum can be reached at [email protected]

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Opinion
HTHAZE reacting to the album “Calico” by Ryan Beatty.
HTHAZE is my best friend
The cat distribution system has treated me very well.
Cats versus dogs
Princess Peach in five of the 10 featured costumes. She’s cute, I’ll give her that. (Photo from Nintendo)
Quarter Muncher: Princess Peach: Showtime isn’t worth the price of admission
My friends from high school and I posing for a picture before a game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. I made the amateur decision of buying tickets directly in the sun and not bringing sunglasses with me to the game.
Nostalgialistic: Another day at the ballpark
Wading through the waters of my new reality.
I almost died and all I got was this lousy birdhouse
Cloud Strife from 1997 and 2024. Look at that Buster Sword! (Photo from Square Enix)
Final Fantasy VII is still worth experiencing almost 30 years later

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • H

    Harold A MaioApr 12, 2024 at 6:34 am

    Addressing the stigma surrounding mental health

    Your confusion is not unusual, addressing those taught and teaching that prejudice is the real issue.

    We seem far too willing to accept them.

    Reply
    https://www.spectatornews.com/opinion/2024/04/addressing-the-stigma-surrounding-mental-health/#comment-1329353