Nostalgialistic

I’ve often found myself smiling in reminiscence when I envision the staple trademark moments of summer. Immediate classic core memories that linger and morph as if a kaleidoscope reflecting the past in a haze of crystalized patterns.

I’ve found the best memories are often ones that are sparked by our senses.

Whether it’s the stream of pleasant wind rushing through open car windows, an appetizing scent of a marinated sizzle on the grill or even the glow of warmth from the sun on our faces. There is an inexplicable link between them all that suggests a unanimous regard for summer.

I was recently driving down the crowded street of Clairemont Avenue when I drove past a trio of friends gliding on rollerblades, side by side. Holding on to one another for balance, they continued on their trek to whatever destination it was they intended.

And it was at that moment that I was immediately brought back to the days of summer from the past.

The smell of sunscreen and the inevitable smudge of SPF on the lens of sunglasses, suntan lines that have a habit of flaunting their existence and eventually create a hassle for those anticipated senior pictures in the fall.

It seems it is elements such as these that classify summer as an entirely different experience than those of its competing seasons.

Like most towns, the place to be on any sunny, blistering afternoon was the community pool.

There was nothing quite as refreshing as the cooling spray of clear blue water as you leaped off the diving boards, or as anticipated as an orange pushup dreamsicle that prompted lines at the concession stand.

As we get older, I think there are shared experiences we all have that are sure to be nostalgic for each and every one of us.

Driving down city or country roads with friends as the windows are low and music plays from the speakers. The sun is lowering in the sky, painting it a light pink like the flush of rosy cheeks.

It was moments like these where the glow of the sky had been enough to make you feel as if nothing could go the way it wasn’t supposed to.

As I was driving down the avenue that day and was reminded of the sweet summer moments of the past, I realized once again the delicate simplicity of life’s moments that amount to the beauty that it is.

Little things that occur throughout the day are the moments we often remember the most. It’s the sunsets and hangouts that we look back on that carry special memories in our minds, attribute to what we seek out in the future and how we spend our time.

Being nostalgic about something can be described as a “wishful yearning for the past.” I think this statement is only fair and is especially true when we are genuinely reminded of a sentiment from the past.

And so, the next time you witness a moment that brings a smile to your face, remember you may be in the midst of a memory you will later look back on in warm reminiscence.

