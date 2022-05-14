Future fallout from the Depp versus Heard trial

The Depp versus Heard trial is flooding every news outlet, and everyone is talking about it.

While I am glad domestic violence against men is being destigmatized, I dread the repercussions this trial will place on women.

Over the years a narrative was created that false allegations are common in most sexual assault or rape cases.

This argument is laughable and dismissible since the actual figure for false allegations is around .5 to 5%.

Due to the #MeToo movement, a lot of men disclosed their fears of becoming a woman’s next target.

I find this confusing since one shouldn’t be worried about false allegations if they have done nothing wrong. This perspective comes from anxious men waiting to be exposed and held accountable for their actions.

Many view this trial as a woman trying to take down a powerful man and will now apply this to any woman brave enough to come forward.

This politically correct climate terrifies those not wanting to change their behavior. Our current society is not “too soft,” it’s simply being mindful of others.

Men’s angst of being falsely accused of rape is deemed rational, but not the 1 in 5 women who are victims of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime?

Sharks are a rational fear even though it’s a 1 in 7 million chance of being attacked by one. 1 in 36 homes are expected to be broken into, this is rational, but not a woman’s fear of being assaulted?

People with a uterus have every right to be scared, we are targets everywhere we go. The odds are not in our favor; therefore we remain on high alert.

If you are offended by this, you are part of the problem. How can you look at the statistics and not understand why women want change, why we are terrified?

And now our bodily autonomy could be controlled by the hands of the government.

This trial will spark more conjecture on false reporting, and in turn, suppress victims from coming forward.

Rape has been rising over the past decade at an annual rate of 2.9%. This is an epidemic, not something that can be brushed under the rug.

It is disheartening to know this country has a rape report rate of less than 20%.

That is why we all must keep this same energy toward non-famous victims. Standing by a victim while also still holding those in charge and the accused accountable.

“Not all men,” is a cop-out argument, it deflects the blame onto other men, making it so no one is held accountable since everyone states they are not “all men.”

That being said, instead of aligning with this mentality, rally behind our cause. We will need you, not because men have better ideas, but rather because the patriarchy made you more influential.

National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

TREVOR (LGBTQIA) Lifeline: 1-866-488-7386

STAND Against Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline: 1-888-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Spanish: 1-800-799-4889

