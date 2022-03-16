Spilling+the+Tea

The Beatles are alright. I didn’t say excellent, amazing or the largest influence on music in the 20th century. They are just alright to me. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison all seem like pretty cool people who made some pretty good music.

John Lennon on the other hand made mediocre music, beat women and broke up one of the most commercially and critically successful bands of all time.

Lennon was a trash person. He’s the epitome of the guy in your social circle who dabbled in psychedelics once and likened himself to a “spiritual guru” — even though he’s white, his parents pay for his college and up until recently, made fun of people into astrology.

Lennon let the fame get to his head real quick. In 1966, he claimed that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus.” I respect the gutsy statement, but if anybody is going to be more popular than Jesus it shouldn’t be the Beatles.

Let’s get into the arrogance part. When Lennon and Yoko Ono got married, they had a bed-in for peace on their honeymoon.

Reader if you’re confused as to what a bed-in is, it’s a protest strategy invented by Lennon and Ono. Their strategy was to lay in bed at a fancy hotel for several days and have journalists ask them questions.

If you’re confused as to how this solves world peace, don’t worry, I am confused as well.

Back in the day, the world didn’t have a word to describe what Lennon and Ono did, but now we do. It’s called performative action.

As far as Lennon’s other faults go, according to a Vice article, he beat women and children. It’s not just a Vice article either, Lennon literally admitted to smacking women in a Playboy interview in 1980.

Which according to him, “that is why I am always on about peace, you see. It is the most violent people who go for love and peace.”

I mean wow, what a spectacularly stupid way to turn admitting being an abuser into a weird self compliment.

Lennon is incredibly arrogant and self-righteous. I have a lot more unprintable words to describe him, but at the end of the day, he’s dead and McCartney’s still alive.

Take that last sentence however you want to reader, I despise Lennon and I hope you do too.

In the next installment of this column, I will be trashing on Steven Morrissey, another British musician. He’s commonly referred to as just Morrissey, he’s known for being in the band The Smiths and he’s another awful Brit whom I despise. What else is new reader?

