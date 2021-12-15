Wonder Women

Raise your hand if you are planning on graduating either in literally four days or in 158 days.

I never thought that I would feel sad or nostalgic about graduating college. While I have 158 more days from graduation, this whole year so far has been me saying “oh my gosh, that was my last time doing that as a college student.”

Is it just me?

My best friend and I have made a senior year bucket list that we tapped to our refrigerator. While some things are booze-related, like finishing our bottle of tequila before graduation, we also have to pick up caps and gowns together.

Even typing that made me want to cry. Maybe it’s the stress from finals week that is making me extra emotional or maybe it’s the depressing music I have playing through my Airpods.

I remember being a senior in high school questioning if I even wanted to go to college. Obviously, I made the decision to go but back then I was having a pre-midlife crisis.

I applied to UW-Green Bay, UW- River Falls and finally UW- Eau Claire. My top choice was UW-Eau Claire but unfortunately, I was denied my first time around. So, I settled with UW-Green Bay.

While I don’t want to bad-mouth UW-Green Bay, it wasn’t my cup of tea. I was utterly miserable there. I had terrible roommates, a major I wasn’t happy with and a bad attitude about college.

Winter break came around and I decided to apply to transfer to UW-Eau Claire. While I was on a cruise with my family, I found out that I had gotten accepted. Nothing made me happier at that moment, not even being in the middle of the ocean-going to Honduras.

So, I finished my second semester at UW-Green Bay, packed my things up and finally started a new chapter at a place I wanted to be.

Fast forward, three years later and I couldn’t be happier with my decision. While there were definitely some bumps along the way, we made it here.

At this moment, as I am sitting in Centennial Hall on the third floor, gearing up for my last fall semester finals week and I am reflecting on my time here.

Obviously, there are some things I wish I would have done differently, like declaring my major earlier or putting myself out there more.

I wish I would have planned to study abroad sooner and not waited until we were in the middle of the pandemic to decide I wanted to go abroad. I should have known that wouldn’t happen.

UW-Eau Claire has brought me my closest friends, you know who you are, that I don’t know where I would be without them.

They were there for me when I failed a few exams, fell on ice walking across the bridge, experienced heartbreak after ending a long-term relationship and finally stumbled home along with me after a fun night out on Water Street.

It’s weird thinking that some people are just starting out their college career as I’m ending mine. I had the pleasure of meeting two really great freshmen, who have become great friends of mine. I hope my friend and I gave them enough pointers on how to navigate UW-Eau Claire.

For those living in Aspenson Mogensen 300, if you see “SG x2” that would be my best friend and I’s initials. We marked the apartment that we called home for three years and we sincerely hope you love that place as much as we did and make as many memories as we did.

Also, to housing please don’t charge us for marking the apartment. I promise it’s small and hidden.

Ciao for now, UW-Eau Claire. Until next semester, my final semester here.

Thank you for everything. I can’t wait to be an alumnus of this amazing school.

Geiger can be reached at [email protected]