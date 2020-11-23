Giving back for the holidays

Chippewa County’s annual Spirit of Christmas has started to make preparations for donations in the area. Deadlines for applying to this organization are at the end of Nov.

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it comes all the festive feelings of cheer, love and giving.

This year, giving might end up being more important than ever — because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the financial burden it has placed on many families throughout the country.

Within the past week, COVID-19 has caused nearly 26 million Americans to go hungry, due to a lack of financial income.

Also, upwards of 11 million children live in homes which are unable to provide regular meals, causing many of these children to go hungry.

In October of this year, the unemployment rate of the U.S. reached about 7%, a number which hasn’t been seen since the beginning of the 1930s during the Great Depression.

With so many families struggling to put food on the table and find work at the same time, it is likely they also struggle to give their families a holiday season they wish they could.

The holiday season is some of the most magical times of the year for children, as many parents know. If a parent is unable to provide their children with the magic they believe in, it could lead to disappointment and sadness.

However, this can be partially avoided with the help of others. As one of my favorite Christmas movies — “Klaus” — states, “a true selfless act always sparks another.”

The power of giving back to those in need can help these struggling families get the holiday celebration they seek this year.

Donating money, toys, necessity items or even food items are all easy things for people to do and can help others in more ways than one.

Giving back can also be beneficial for the giver.

According to Nova Medical Centers, giving back to the community can make you happier and improve your overall health because it can help reduce blood pressure, improve mental health and lower LDL cholesterol levels.

In the Eau Claire area — as well as most other areas around the country — there are many opportunities for people to give back to the community.

Chippewa County’s annual Spirit of Christmas has started to make preparations for donations in the area.

The Spirit of Christmas is a non-profit organization that provides the community with holiday giving trees in local businesses where people can donate gifts to children in need.

These holiday giving trees are Christmas trees with gift tags tied to the branches. Each tag represents a gift request from a child.

The drive-thru distribution day for this particular donation opportunity is set for Dec. 19. More information about donating can be found here.

For those interested in applying to receive a donation, you can find an application form and more information here.

There are many other options for organizations to donate to this holiday season such as Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance or Make-A-Wish America.

No matter how much or how little you are able to give back this holiday season, anything can be of help to those in need.

