Amy Coney Barrett joins the Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as a new Supreme Court Justice on Oct. 27.

The recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bater Ginsberg has left many people throughout the country saddened by the loss of an incredible woman.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a strong and powerful advocate for women’s rights and equality for all. She is the reason why women are able to sign mortgages without a male co-signer, and she also preserved the woman’s right to choose and advocated for same-sex marriage.

Therefore, it is disheartening to witness President Donald Trump nominate a more conservative woman for Justice Ginsburg’s position so soon after her death.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Amy Coney Barrett — President Trump’s nominee — was confirmed by the Senate to join the Supreme Court, officially replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Barrett on the Supreme Court means the Court now has six conservative justices and three liberal justices.

Six to three leads to an imbalance of power between conservative and liberal opinions on any case brought to the Supreme Court — making it more likely the rulings will be conservative.

This has created many concerns for me, as a liberal woman in the U.S. — especially with concern for my rights.

Justice Barrett specifically has supported three laws attempting to place restrictions on abortions in the state of Indiana.

I believe in a woman’s right to choose. Therefore, Justice Barrett’s history with laws surrounding abortion concerns me, especially since President Trump has stated he wants to overturn Roe v. Wade — the law which allows for the woman’s right to choose.

If Roe v. Wade were overturned, all women in America would lose their right to choose what happens to their bodies surrounding pregnancy.

Another area of concern for me with Justice Barrett now on the Supreme Court is health care.

If Republicans have their way on Nov. 10, Justice Barrett will be on the bench to hear a case about the Affordable Care Act.

The Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — helps people with lower income afford and access the health insurance they may not otherwise have access to. However, President Trump has wanted to overturn this legislation as well.

Justice Barrett sitting in on the Affordable Care Act case would likely mean the law would be overturned and millions of Americans would lose access to health care.

One of my largest concerns, however, is with Justice Barrett’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

As someone with many friends who are members of the LGBTQ community, I care about their rights and the ways they are treated in this country.

This past spring, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the LGBTQ community by confirming they are covered by the federal employment law and cannot be discriminated against because of gender and sexuality.

Despite this ruling, Justice Barrett has said she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman — meaning she does not support gay marriage.

Justice Barrett’s stance on LGBTQ rights might be an indication their rights could get taken away — including their marriage rights and their right not to be discriminated against in the workplace.

My friends’ rights — alongside with some of my own — could very well be in danger with Justice Barrett’s induction into the Supreme Court.

However, we’re able to fight back by voting in this year’s election. No matter where your beliefs lie, I hope all of you were able to go out and vote, too.

