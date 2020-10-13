Self-care for spooky season

Happy spooky season! These self-care tips can help you relax and embrace the spooky vibes of Fall.

Fall is one of my favorite times of the year. The leaves are changing colors, the air begins to cool and it’s time for pumpkin spice everything.

Fall is also when I tend to feel the most stress. With going back to school, the added stress of COVID-19, the upcoming election and the list of other responsibilities I have piling up, it is important to remember to take care of myself.

Here are 10 of my favorite things to do when I feel stressed and want to embrace the feeling of fall.

Declutter your home.

This may sound stressful at first, especially when you start looking at how much actually needs to get done around the house. However, by decluttering your space you also declutter your mind which can relieve some of your stress.

Decorate for fall.

Nothing invites you to enjoy fall much like putting pumpkins all over your home. Decorating for fall is a great way to get into the spooky season spirit and to get your mind off the things that are dragging you down.

Take care of your skin.

Skincare is one of the best ways to relieve stress. A clean, nourished face can make you feel so much more put together and relaxed. Take the time to wash your face and maybe do that face mask you’ve had since last Christmas.

Light a fall scented candle.

Candles add that special something to your space making it feel so much cozier. Pick out your favorite fall scented candle to bring in an extra touch of autumn and add extra life to your home.

Make your favorite fall treat.

One of my favorite things to do for fall is baking cookies. Not only does it make your home smell sweet, but it can also bring some relaxation back into your life. If you’re unsure what to make, check out this recipe for apple crisp.

Visit a pumpkin patch.

Nothing screams fall more like pumpkins. Grab some friends or your family to go pick your own pumpkins for carving. A great place to do this is the Ferguson Orchard here in Eau Claire.

Go for a hike.

Another great outdoor fall activity is going for a hike. Eau Claire has some of the most amazing fall colors and hiking trails, so take the time to enjoy them before we are knee-deep in snow.

Drink a hot beverage.

Making some coffee, tea or even warm apple cider is a great way to relax after a long day. They warm you up and can make you feel super cozy, especially when paired with a blanket on the couch.

Watch a scary movie.

If horror movies aren’t your thing, pull out some fall-themed movies. Curling up on the couch in your comfiest clothes under a warm blanket while watching an autumn movie is enough to get anyone into the spirit of fall.

Snuggle up with a good book.

Reading is a great way to relax and get your mind off the things that are bothering you. They help you escape into another world for a short period of time. If you are looking for something to read to get you into the fall spirit, try a Stephen King novel or some historical fiction.

Self-care is extremely important for everyone’s success. So, take the time to treat yourself this fall with some of these tips to help you enjoy the spooky season.

Smith can be reached at [email protected].