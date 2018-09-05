Getting Weird

Elon Musk is taking us to Mars, Facebook is watching us and our president may or may not be a cyborg. Things are heating up here on planet Earth (literally and figuratively) and I think it’s safe to say life as we know it has been getting progressively weirder each day.

It is with this mindset that I have decided to spend my semester investigating all the weirdness that hides beneath the surface of our ever-changing society. Hold on to your hats, ladies and gentlemen, because I’m going to blow your minds. Or, at the very least, I’m going to try to.

As someone who spends a lot of time researching conspiracy theories, listening to true crime podcasts and generally thinking about weird stuff, I have acquired a plethora of strange and unusual information. As a journalist, I feel it is my duty to share this information with the public. The truth is out there somewhere, right? I’m determined to find answers.

This semester, I’m planning on covering everything from the truth behind JonBenet Ramsey’s murder and even crime right here in the Chippewa Valley. By the end of finals week, you will be questioning everything and trusting no one.

For example, I was exploring the depths of Reddit the other day when I came across a theory that sent shivers down my spine: Contrary to popular belief, Adolf Hitler did not kill himself. In fact, some skeptics believe he escaped to Argentina and lived out the rest of his days sipping red wine with his fellow war-criminal buddies. Who would have known?

Before you write me off as a basket case, I want to make one thing clear: I am not necessarily a believer in these theories. All in all, I think it’s important to explore all avenues of thought before deciding on what to believe as the truth. You can’t believe everything you hear in the media or in your textbooks — sometimes you need to take matters into your own hands.

Please, join me this semester on my quest for the truth. Perhaps I will never fully find answers to all the world’s unanswered questions, but that doesn’t mean I won’t give it a try.

Down the rabbit hole we go. Who’s with me?

Anderson can be reached at [email protected].