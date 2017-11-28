The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

On the Street with Kendall Ruchti

Exploring Eau Claire’s fashion trends. This week: Getting vest-ive

Nothing depicts holiday fashion better than a thick sweater and traditional festive vest. Enveloped in layers, UW-Eau Claire students opted out of the classic winter coat and gravitated toward a cozy cover-up. Paired with wool mittens and a woven hat, this minimal layer is sure to keep you warm during these lighter seasonal temperatures.

Kendall Ruchti, Photo Editor
November 28, 2017
