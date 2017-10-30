Are robots going to take over the world?

Last week, Saudi Arabia became the first country to grant citizenship to a robot, according to Arab News.

The robot, named Sophia, was designed by Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based company. Her artificial intelligence is so advanced she was able to speak for herself at the Future Investment Initiative.

With this spring in artificial intelligence, The Spectator Editorial Board deliberated on whether this was the first step to robots taking over the world.

One speaker said this could lead to something much more powerful than just citizenship, stating the United States could follow suit of Saudi Arabia in granting a robot citizenship.

“If a robot can become a citizen, that’s just one extra step to them becoming president,” they said.

Another member said they’d rather the president be a robot if it meant the current president would no longer serve.

One speaker said they think granting a robot citizenship won’t change anything.

“There have been numerous robots before,” one member said, “and I just don’t think if a robot gains citizenship in a country … it means ‘Here comes iRobot. Where’s Will Smith to protect us?’”

Another speaker said we should stray away from robots.

“I think we have to maintain our human-ness in our world,” they said. “And I think if we grant citizenship to (non-humans), our world is gonna be drastically different.”

The final speaker brought up that humans wouldn’t want to create something smarter than themselves.

“If you make them too intelligent, why would you replace yourself at the top of the food chain?” the speaker said. “No, I don’t think this is the start.”

The Spectator Editorial Board voted 2-5-1, with two members voting yes, five voting no and one member choosing to abstain from voting.