The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Ed board

Emilee Wentland, Op/Ed EditorSeptember 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emilee Wentland

More stories from Emilee Wentland

A new veganing
September 25, 2017

Will Taco Bell’s new cantina-style restaurants be successful?

Advertisement

Taco Bell announced they’ll be opening over 300 cantina-style restaurants in the coming years, according to news reports.

E! News reported the restaurants will be located in major cities all over the United States, with 50 alone in Manhattan.

This new style of Taco Bell will feature alcoholic beverages and get rid of the drive-thru, according to the same article.

The Spectator Editorial Board gathered to discuss if this cantina-style restaurant would be as popular as the late-night fast food chain currently is.

The first speaker deemed the new restaurants “brilliant.”

“Seeing as they already opened a store in Vegas that is basically the same thing, and it’s been wildly successful, I don’t see why these also wouldn’t be,they said.

They also said the people who grew up with Taco Bell are now primarily over 21 years old, so they’d be able to enjoy the new restaurants.

The next speaker agreed with the first, but posed the question of how these new additions would look. They said the drive-thru is a more popular option for Taco Bell, since every time they’ve been inside there are hardly any people dining in.

“I wonder if this will bring people into their restaurants more, now having a higher quality sitting area and dining area,” they said. “It will probably change the face of Taco Bell.

Another editorial board member compared the chain to other Mexican restaurants.

“Any typical Mexican restaurant serves you margaritas with your tacos,” they said. “That’s a good combination, especially if you’re looking for cheap tacos because you are broke and hungry.”

Adding to that, one member mentioned the new Taco Bell cantina-style restaurants likely wouldn’t be a competitor for authentic Mexican restaurants, but for other Tex-Mex-style places like Chipotle.

The last speaker thought these new additions would attract a new demographic on top of catering to the current fans of the fast food chain.

The Spectator Editorial Board voted 7-0-1, with seven members saying the restaurant would be popular among the same demographic, and one member choosing to abstain from voting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Major League Baseball needs to make an official rule for foul ball nets
Major League Baseball needs to make an official rule for foul ball nets
Taking a step on the negativity
Taking a step on the negativity
A new veganing
A new veganing
Quest for queso
Quest for queso
On the Street with Kendall Ruchti
On the Street with Kendall Ruchti

Other stories filed under Opinion

The Tator
The Tator
A new veganing
A new veganing
Quest for queso
Quest for queso
On the Street with Kendall Ruchti
On the Street with Kendall Ruchti
Conspiracy theories: uncovering America’s secrets?
Conspiracy theories: uncovering America’s secrets?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Ed board

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Ed board

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Ed board

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Ed board

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • Ed board

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

  • Ed board

    News

    Finance student Ryan Ring appointed to serve on the UW System Board of Regents

  • Ed board

    News

    Housing code revisions aim to improve rental properties in Eau Claire

  • Ed board

    Currents

    ‘Population 485’ tells story of local volunteer firefighters

  • Ed board

    News

    Celebrating 100 years of teacher education

  • Ed board

    Currents

    Jesse McCartney and fans get ‘Back Together’

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Ed board