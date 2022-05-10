Bark Break 2022

UWEC faculty and staff brought their pets to campus on Friday.

Story by Lisa Snyder, Staff WriterMay 10, 2022Leave a Comment

Lisa Snyder

Photo by Lisa Snyder

Dogs and students alike attended from this event.

Photo by Lisa Snyder
Winnie the Jack Russell Terrier.