Spec Songs

The best of new R&B

Story by Oludare Obadiya, News EditorApril 28, 2022Leave a Comment

Oludare Obadiya

More stories from Oludare Obadiya

Student Overcomes Homelessness to gain admittance into UW-Eau Claire
April 20, 2022
Spec+Songs

As big names like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Usher transition from being voices of the current generation to respected titans of a past era, new names have come to fill the space they are vacating in the realm of R&B. 

From artists like Summer Walker and Brent Faiyaz to international voices like Ella Mai and Snoh Aalegra, the genre of R&B is currently a game of King of the Hill, with a different artist on top each week. 

As new occupants of the beloved musical genre express their thoughts on relationships and love through their music, they have captivated a new generation. Check out some of their music on the Spectator’s new playlist

Obadiya can be reached at [email protected].