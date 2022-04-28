Spec+Songs

As big names like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Usher transition from being voices of the current generation to respected titans of a past era, new names have come to fill the space they are vacating in the realm of R&B.

From artists like Summer Walker and Brent Faiyaz to international voices like Ella Mai and Snoh Aalegra, the genre of R&B is currently a game of King of the Hill, with a different artist on top each week.

As new occupants of the beloved musical genre express their thoughts on relationships and love through their music, they have captivated a new generation. Check out some of their music on the Spectator’s new playlist.

