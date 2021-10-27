Time+to+get+groovy

Bright colors and bell bottom jeans, uninhibited rhythm on the dancefloor. The 70’s were a great time for music. An era where music was first and foremost for dancing gave birth to countless hits that are still enjoyed today, so the Spec staff put together a playlist of some of our favorites.

The Bee Gees appear twice here with two selections from their hit album, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”.Try not to start dancing to”Get Down on It” and “Ladies Night” by Kool and the Gang. Let Gloria Gaynor suck you into the perpetual groove of her monstrous hit, “I Will Survive.” Listen to these and more right here.

