Probably+Negative+Reviews

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for me, that means it’s time for my annual viewing of the classic Thanksgiving cartoon short film “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”.

I have seen this film many times over my lifetime, but it is one of those family favorite classics that never gets old. It makes me smile and laugh every time I watch it.

It’s a cute and wholesome little short film that is a staple during the holidays.

The film follows the same format as every other Charlie Brown holiday movie. Charlie finds himself in a predicament and enlists the help of his friends and family to successfully get him through it.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” starts with Charlie Brown and his siblings getting ready to go to his grandmother’s house to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, until Peppermint Patty gives Charlie a call.

She invites herself and her company over to Charlie’s house for Thanksgiving dinner. Not wanting to let Patty down, Charlie throws together dinner for him and his friends.

I don’t want to spoil anything but, let me just say this dinner is not your traditional Thanksgiving meal.

I really enjoyed this movie. Not only is it nostalgic for me, but it really gets me in the holiday mood — not to mention it makes me hungry for Thanksgiving food.

The characters’ antics are humorous and fun at any age. While I watched, I almost forgot I was watching a cartoon made for kids.

The short film is light-hearted, funny and even pulls on your heartstrings a little bit. It had everything a good holiday classic should have.

I appreciate that the Charlie Brown writers took the time to create a Thanksgiving themed Charlie Brown. I think sometimes people get so caught up in Halloween and Christmas that they forget about Thanksgiving.

This film is a good reminder that Thanksgiving exists.

My opinion might be unpopular, but while I liked “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” I don’t think it is as good as the other Charlie Brown holiday cartoons.

The plot just wasn’t nearly as good as the Charlie Brown Holloween and Christmas films.

Don’t get me wrong, I still think the film was great. It just wasn’t as great as the others, storyline wise. Also, Snoopy did not play a significant role. He is my favorite Charlie Brown character, so I would’ve liked to see more of him.

That doesn’t mean I’m not going to watch it every year around this time until the end of time though.

It has become a tradition for me as much as the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” is for the rest of the world.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is a wholesome holiday classic that I would recommend watching with your family and friends over the upcoming holiday.

I think it can put anybody in a good Thanksgiving mood.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is available to rent or buy online, but you can also find the short film in multiple parts on YouTube.

It was also recently announced “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” would be airing on PBS on Nov. 22 and will then be available to stream free on AppleTV+ from Nov. 25-27.

No matter how you choose to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” I guarantee it’ll put you in the holiday mood.

