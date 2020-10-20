Eau+Claire+Eats

Weird food combinations have been making their way onto social media. People test different ingredients with hot Cheetos, pickles, chocolate, ketchup and more.

Some people like to combine weird foods for a snack. We all have some strange things we eat but no one else does. We just can’t help the cravings that creep upon us.

I personally will try any food combination at least once. I’m sure I haven’t tried nearly half of the weird combinations, but here are just a few:

Pickles and chocolate: Someone took the two most craved snacks and put them together, creating a candied pickle fit for late-night cravings. All you have to do is melt your favorite kind of chocolate, dip in a few pickle slices or spears, let it cool off and enjoy. This snack might be a little messy, but it’s worth a try.

Ketchup and rice: Believe it or not, I have seen someone eat a ketchup sandwich. So, it’s not too far of a stretch to eat ketchup and rice — or ketchup and noodles. In order to eat this (and potentially like it), I recommend you actually like ketchup first. Other than that, it’s like eating knock-off spaghetti.

Pizza rolls and ranch: I personally have always liked my pizza rolls with ranch, and I never considered it a weird food combination until now. I have also seen plenty of people combine pizza and ranch, but this is in bite-sized form. Grab your favorite kind of pizza rolls and your favorite brand of ranch and dig in!

Chocolate and chips: This combination was one I had never actually tried before, but this snack is great for when you can’t choose between salty or sweet. It usually calls for a regular potato chip, but if you’re feeling like you want to make your own weird food combination, then you could try any kind of chip.

Radishes and peanut butter: My sister’s favorite snack for as long as I can remember is radishes and peanut butter. I don’t know where she learned it from, but every year my aunt picked radishes from her garden, my sister was hoarding them with a jar of peanut butter. Some radishes can be spicy, so the peanut butter might balance it out. I’m not sure. To try this, pick up some radishes and your favorite peanut butter, dip and eat.

Hot Cheetos and milk: You get out of bed in the morning, you’re looking for something to eat for breakfast and you pull out a nice bowl of hot Cheetos and milk. This is a good way to “spice” up your morning (or any time of day). If you don’t like sugary cereals, this might be your new favorite meal.

There are so many different combinations— it was hard to choose just one. You could make your own weird food combination just by searching through the refrigerator and pantry for two or more things to combine.

There are endless possibilities, like peanut butter and banana sandwiches, pickles and peanut butter, ice cream and fries — it’s just a stroll to the kitchen away.

