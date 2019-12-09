Let It Glow! celebrates the beginning of wintertime in Eau Claire

Hosted by Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., the sixth annual “Let It Glow!” event gathered hundreds of Eau Claire County residents to celebrate the new season of winter at the Haymarket Plaza. Children played in the snow banks and were provided with glow sticks. With free hot chocolate, holiday tunes playing in the background and a fireplace to warm up next to, citizens of all ages were able to enjoy the countdown to the debut of the tree lighting. The lighting of the tree was followed by cheers and clapping. Participants posed next to the tree for photos and then made their way to Phoenix Park where more lights were to be seen and the Clearwater Winter Parade and fireworks awaited.

