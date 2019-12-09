Let It Glow! celebrates the beginning of wintertime in Eau Claire
The event featured a Christmas tree lighting, fireworks and the Clearwater Winter Parade
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Alee Erickson
September 9, 2019
Advertisement
Hosted by Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., the sixth annual “Let It Glow!” event gathered hundreds of Eau Claire County residents to celebrate the new season of winter at the Haymarket Plaza. Children played in the snow banks and were provided with glow sticks. With free hot chocolate, holiday tunes playing in the background and a fireplace to warm up next to, citizens of all ages were able to enjoy the countdown to the debut of the tree lighting. The lighting of the tree was followed by cheers and clapping. Participants posed next to the tree for photos and then made their way to Phoenix Park where more lights were to be seen and the Clearwater Winter Parade and fireworks awaited.
Erickson can be reached at [email protected].
Alee Erickson is a second-year geography student with a minor in graphic design. This is her first semester on The Spectator. She enjoys collecting rocks and making friendship bracelets.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.