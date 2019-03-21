The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Pura vida

Story by Alanna Huggett, Staff WriterMarch 21, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Alanna Huggett

More stories from Alanna Huggett

Pura vida
March 6, 2019

Vamos a la Playa: Exploring the beaches of Costa Rica

Back to Article
Back to Article

Pura vida

Photo by Savannah Reeves

Photo by Savannah Reeves

Photo by Savannah Reeves

Advertisement

Third time’s the charm.

That’s what I told myself as I sat on the cool air-conditioned coach bus traveling once again to Manuel Antonio — a beach my friends and I love to visit here in sunny Costa Rica.

With it being my third time traveling to Manuel Antonio, the place was familiar to me as if I were going to stay at my cabin up north in Wisconsin. We all knew where to eat, the best hostel to stay at and who to haggle to buy beach chairs and umbrellas.

I’ve been fortunate now to have visited both the Pacific Ocean side and the Caribbean Sea side of Costa Rica. Here’s what I’ve learned:

  • It’s hot. Whether chilling on the beach in Jacó or swimming in the waves at Puerto Viejo, it’s hot and humid. The only clothing a person will want to wear is a swimsuit, and I highly recommend layering on the sunscreen as the sun’s rays are muy fuerte (very strong).
  • The water is warm. Both the Pacific and the Caribbean have beautiful sand beaches and the water, for me, was surprisingly warm the first time. I’m used to refreshingly chilly lakes, so the warm waters of the Pacific are more than welcome.
  • Respect the waves. I learned the hard way that you should watch out for some the waves. They can be a lot of fun to swim in but some of those whitecaps can just as easily take you out. It’s easy to avoid the more dangerous waves — just keep a weather eye on the horizon (Pirates of the Caribbean reference, anyone?) and everything will be pura vida. I’ve also seen people surfing here and the waves seem perfect for it.
  • People will bring you food right to your beach chair. At Manuel Antonio, we were frequently approached by local ticos selling their wares, which could vary anywhere from ceviche, pulseras (bracelets), wood bowls, painted bird calls, necklaces, coconuts and snow cones. There’s a lot of variety.

My favorite place to visit on the Pacific side so far has been Manuel Antonio. There’s a beautiful national park there and you can see sloths — real, live sloths. It’s wild.

I didn’t think I’d actually see them (kind of like how you never actually see a moose or a bear), but I saw several sloths, both inside the park and outside. Manuel Antonio also has cheap peanut butter (an expensive item here) and several restaurants and touristy-shops to buy souvenirs.

My favorite place on the Caribbean side so far has been Puerto Viejo. The town itself is literally right on the ocean.

A person can walk 5 feet and dip their toes into the warm water. However one should probably bring a raincoat as it’s more likely to rain there.

There are many places to buy handmade jewelry, and bikes are a popular method of travel here and relatively inexpensive and easy to rent.

Whether soaking up the sun’s rays on the Caribbean or catching some waves on the Pacific, both are great ways to enjoy the pura vida lifestyle here in Costa Rica.

Alanna Huggett can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Alanna Huggett, Staff Writer

Alanna is double majoring in English and Latin American Studies. Currently, Alanna is studying abroad in Heredia, Costa Rica. Alanna enjoys spending time with her host family, learning about the culture and practicing her Spanish.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Column

College Cookin’ with Sam
College Cookin’ with Sam
The Internet’s fourth studio album “Hive Mind”
The Internet’s fourth studio album “Hive Mind”
Seeking Solace
Seeking Solace
Horoscopes?
Horoscopes?
Bad Feminist
Bad Feminist

Other stories filed under Currents

College Cookin’ with Sam
College Cookin’ with Sam
Student-led production of “Almost, Maine” performed this week
Student-led production of “Almost, Maine” performed this week
Celebrating global cultures

The International Folk Fair — one of the largest cultural events in the Chippewa Valley, according to Volume One — is returning this year with rep...

The 11th Annual “Downtownys” Eau Claire Awards

Every year, downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosts the Downtown Eau Claire awards — “The Downtownys” — which celebrate local businesses, organizations...

Behind the scenes with a Pixar animator
Behind the scenes with a Pixar animator
Navigate Left
  • Pura vida

    Column

    College Cookin’ with Sam

  • Pura vida

    Column

    The Internet’s fourth studio album “Hive Mind”

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Seeking Solace

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Horoscopes?

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Bad Feminist

  • Pura vida

    Column

    From this neck of the woods

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Old News

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Horoscopes?

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Anti-Vaxxers

  • Pura vida

    Column

    Seeking Solace

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Pura vida