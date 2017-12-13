Christkindlmarkt sheds spotlight on local businesses
December 12, 2017
The annual outdoor holiday market featured a handful of community vendors
Despite chilling temperatures and a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, Eau Claire community members and local vendors alike gathered outside Lazy Monk Brewing LLC this past Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for the annual Christkindlmarkt event. The German tradition featured food, drink, handcrafted wooden gifts and a plethora of other local products for sale. The event was family-friendly, welcoming community members of all ages.
