Christkindlmarkt sheds spotlight on local businesses

Nicole Bellford, Sports EditorDecember 13, 2017

Talking Title IX
December 12, 2017

The annual outdoor holiday market featured a handful of community vendors

Each of the vendor booths contained holiday decorations, complete with colorful ornaments.

Each of the vendor booths contained holiday decorations, complete with colorful ornaments.

Each of the vendor booths contained holiday decorations, complete with colorful ornaments.

Despite chilling temperatures and a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, Eau Claire community members and local vendors alike gathered outside Lazy Monk Brewing LLC this past Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for the annual Christkindlmarkt event. The German tradition featured food, drink, handcrafted wooden gifts and a plethora of other local products for sale. The event was family-friendly, welcoming community members of all ages.

Christkindlmarkt sheds spotlight on local businesses