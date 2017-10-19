Eau Claire’s 2017 Farmers Market
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Sydney Purpora
The community gathers in Phoenix Park Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to peruse local produce
Advertisement
Eau Claire hosts the 2017 Farmers Market from June 1 to Oct. 29 for members of the community to explore local produce options and interact with vendors from the area.
The various vendors at the market sell items such as fresh vegetables, fruits, breads, meats, honey, flowers and much more. Every vendor has a story, and the market allows them to share it.
Laura Knitter, B’s Bees honey collector and salesperson, said being part of the market not only gives her a chance to sell their products but also to interact with attendees and inform them about the craft of honey production.
“I like the comaraderie between vendors as well as the people that come down,” Knitter said. “I like the kids that come down and ask questions. I like the opportunity to be down here at Phoenix Park because it’s a beautiful place to be.”
The market is held 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, 12-5 p.m. Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Saturdays.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.