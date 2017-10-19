Eau Claire’s 2017 Farmers Market

Eau Claire community members gather in Phoenix Park to buy local produce and goods from a multitude of vendors.

Eau Claire hosts the 2017 Farmers Market from June 1 to Oct. 29 for members of the community to explore local produce options and interact with vendors from the area.

The various vendors at the market sell items such as fresh vegetables, fruits, breads, meats, honey, flowers and much more. Every vendor has a story, and the market allows them to share it.

Laura Knitter, B’s Bees honey collector and salesperson, said being part of the market not only gives her a chance to sell their products but also to interact with attendees and inform them about the craft of honey production.

“I like the comaraderie between vendors as well as the people that come down,” Knitter said. “I like the kids that come down and ask questions. I like the opportunity to be down here at Phoenix Park because it’s a beautiful place to be.”

The market is held 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, 12-5 p.m. Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Saturdays.