Farewell to UWEC student body president, vice president

As spring graduation approaches, UW-Eau Claire gives its farewell to Student Body President Sam Consiglio and Vice President Zach Jacobson of the Student Senate’s 68th session. They have both reached the end of their four years at UW-Eau Claire and stepped down from their positions.

Consiglio, from Waukesha, Wis., said that UW-Eau Claire was not originally on her list of potential universities. However, her parents thought she would like the campus size and encouraged her to tour it.

“As we were walking up the hill, my mom looked at me, and she’s like, ‘You’re going to be here for the next four years,’” Consiglio said. “And I was like, ‘That’s hilarious.’ But I went home, did a pros and cons list and I fell in love with Eau Claire from my first tour.”

Jacobson, from Eagan, Minn., said he was a bit of a “homey boy,” looking for a university relatively close to home with nursing and education programs.

“Eau Claire really kind of met those, where it was far enough away from home, a good experience to get out on my own but then also had the majors I was looking for and was close enough to family,” Jacobson said.

Both Blugolds ended up changing their initial career path. Consiglio, who came in as an actuarial science student, is now a geography student with a minor in actuarial science and certifications in equity, diversity and inclusivity, urban and regional planning and geospatial techniques.

“What really drew me to geography was the people aspect,” Consiglio said. “I really enjoyed understanding how spaces impact people and how you can create spaces that impact people.”

Jacobson, who was originally accepted into the nursing program, decided to switch to education. And after his first teaching placement, he knew it was the right decision. He said that when he was a kid, however, he wanted to be an engineer.

“I still love being creative and I can absolutely do that with my kids with activities and stuff that we do,” Jacobson said. “Instead of scaffolding buildings, I’m scaffolding learning.”

Both students have been involved in a variety of on-campus organizations during their time at UW-Eau Claire, many of which they shared together. Consiglio said they met on Towers Hall Council their first year, have both been campus ambassadors and, of course, served on senate together.

Consiglio said she was also a Residence Hall Association representative for Towers Hall and involved in Circle K International, a volunteer organization.

Jacobson said he has also been a resident assistant, the president of the men’s club lacrosse team and involved in Oaks International campus ministry.

The Blugolds both joined senate as first-year students. Consiglio said she started on the executive board as the housing coordinator, served as a senator the following year, became vice president and now president for her final year. She said four years ago, she didn’t imagine she would one day hold that position.

“I think if you would have told me, I probably would have laughed in your face,” Consiglio said. “I didn’t really imagine still being there in four years … But I kind of got sucked in and fell in love with it and fell in love with its people and everything that it stood for.”

Jacobson said he was encouraged by Brett Farmer, the senate president for the 67th session, to join the University Activities Commission (UAC) his first year. He eventually worked his way up to UAC chair and then director for his third year. He said he decided to run with Consiglio for the 68th session for the opportunity to work with other commissions.

“I loved doing all the campus events,” Jacobson said. “I loved doing things that people could have fun with when they came. Becoming vice president has been cool to see all the other ways that the commissions touch different parts on campus.”

During her time as president, Consiglio has worked to improve accessibility on campus through different projects such as using closed captioning in classrooms and advocating for fall break. She said she is most proud of their efforts to bring campus together and “build bridges” between students and administration.

Third-year public health student Nelly Christelle is the senate director of the Equity in Student Matters (ESM) Commission. She said she admires the students’ communication and leadership skills.

“I think (Consiglio) has really brought the Blugold spirit and encompasses what the Blugold spirit is and should be,” Christelle said. “When I think of ‘Blugold,’ I think of her.”

The duo was officially sworn out at their last Senate meeting on April 28. They both described the moment as “surreal” but said they have the utmost confidence in the students that will take their positions for the 69th session.

Third-year student Kaitlyn Hevrin is the next president and third-year social studies education student Zachary Cardille is vice president. They were both sworn in and led their first meeting on April 28.

“I’ve been ever so confident in (Cardille) and his leadership literally since the first week I met him,” Jacobson said. “It’s like I’m passing a recipe to someone who I know can actually cook it.”

Consiglio described it as a “proud mom” moment and is excited to see the new ideas they bring to the organization. She said the thought of graduating is “bittersweet,” and she believes her time here has been the most transformative years of her life.

“Yes, you get a degree at the end of the day, but also you get so many other things that you can’t outside of a college,” Consiglio said. “You gain different perspectives. You make new friends. You find your personal passions.”

Looking forward, Consiglio will be attending the University of Washington to pursue a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, and Jacobson will be teaching seventh grade at Venture Academy in Chippewa Falls.

“I’d pay all the money I paid just to meet my friends again,” Jacobson said. “I would never do it again in a different way, because without that, I wouldn’t be here in the way that I am.”

Matczak can be reached at [email protected].