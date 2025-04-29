The Student Senate meeting began at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 28 in the Woodland Theater.

The meeting began with two presentations. The first, which was led by President Sam Consiglio, was a confidential piece of legislation in recognition of Chancellor James Schmidt.

Schmidt was in attendance for the first part of the meeting.

“Chancellor Jim has not only been one of the most influential leaders during my time at UWEC but has also pushed this body to be its biggest potential,” Consiglio said. “Before he leaves this summer, I wanted to make sure that this body recognized everything that he has done for this university.”

A number of senators, including Vice President Zach Jacobson, spoke in support of passing the resolution before it was put to a vote.

“Chancellor Schmidt seeks to understand us and understand students and understand what he can do to serve us,” Jacobson said. “I think that really just shows the mark of a leader.”

The resolution passed with a vote of 35-0-0.

Information Technology Director Kyler Simonet then gave a presentation about the innovation budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Bill 68-B-10, titled Approval of the Student Technology Fee Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, was passed at the March 10 meeting.

The budget for the next fiscal year was $50,000 to be spent on innovative projects around campus. This year $40,710 was spent.

One of the expenses covered by the funding was Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Accommodations between Vicki Lord Larson Hall and McIntyre Library.

“Currently there’s not really an easy way for someone with a physical disability to get to the second floor of Vicki Lord,” Simonet said. “The first floor has a pretty steep incline, so if you don’t have a motorized wheelchair or something it’s really hard to get up that ramp.”

The budget was also used to purchase cybersecurity hardware. Additionally, 40 webcam and 25 cone microphones were purchased that will be used in learning spaces across campus. This purchase, according to Simonet, is actively supporting resolution 68-R-10 “In Support of the Use of Live Captioning in Classrooms.”

IT has determined that roughly 40 out of the 250 learning spaces on campus are not currently equipped to allow for the use of live captioning. The resolution, which passed in a vote of 34-0-2 at the March 10 senate meeting, was the inspiration behind this purchase.

Finally, the budget was used to purchase a new reservation software, LibCal, for the library checkout pool. The software will be slowly integrated into the reservation process in the library, meaning students will still be able to reserve study rooms or technology in-person for the next few years in addition to now being able to online.

“Students are going to be able to check out equipment and study rooms in advance, which is going to be really good during those busy weeks,” Simonet said. “It also includes a mapping software.”

When reserving a study room, students will be able to see whether or not the study rooms are accessible, have chargers, have screens and have whiteboards. Once reserved, the mapping software will show students how to get to their reserved room.

The budget carryover for the following fiscal year is $39,290.

During reports, each of the directors took the time to give their closing remarks to the body of the 68th session and thank them for their work throughout the year.

In moving on to personnel, the Oath of Office was taken for directors who will hold their positions during the 69th session, as well as president elect Kaitlyn Hevrin and vice president elect Zach Cardille. This was followed by the resignation of Consiglio and Jacobson.

In new business, 69-R-1 “In Support of Promoting Free Expression, Inclusive Dialogue and Clear Communication” was introduced by Senator Elijah Williams. The resolution was created in the hopes of safeguarding freedom of speech in all areas of campus.

Prior to finishing the introduction to the resolution, the meeting was stopped due to local tornado warnings at 7:40 p.m. Senators and guests attending the meeting took shelter.

After tornado warnings continued for some time, Cardille announced that senate would adjourn for the night at 8:15 p.m. and will reconvene on Monday, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the Dakota Ballroom to finish the April 28 agenda.

