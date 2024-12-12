UWEC Alumni Association awards seven individuals

The UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association has served the university’s alumni, faculty, staff and students since 1921. All UW-Eau Claire graduates are automatically eligible for membership as well as events and benefits

The Alumni Association honors alumni and friends of the university with awards every year. On Friday, Dec. 20, seven individuals will be presented various awards and recognized for their success.

Jane Larson is the relations officer for the Alumni Association. She said the achievements of the recipients stem from their education and involvement with UW-Eau Claire.

“Each alumni recipient is nominated by a UW-Eau Claire staff member, family, friends or colleagues because they stand out and have shown longtime success in personal and professional involvement — in their lives and within their communities,” Larson said.

Not all of the awards are strictly for UW-Eau Claire alumni. There is the Honorary Alumnus Award, which is given to those who have provided exceptional service for the university or community, yet do not hold the status of a degreed alumni.

Kimera Way and Jason Jon Anderson are two of the 2024 recipients of this award who will be recognized on Dec. 20.

Way is the UW-Eau Claire Foundation president emerita. She started as the executive director of development in 2001, became president in 2007, CEO in 2022 and recently retired in the summer of 2024.

Way was involved in a variety of projects for the university, specifically concerning the Flesch Family Welcome Center, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Haymarket Landing, The Sonnentag Event Center and more.

“I think the Sonnentag project will have the greatest impact on the university in terms of being a game changer,” Way said. “Everything I’ve done has always been focused on how it will improve the lives of our students and support them … raising and disbursing millions for students has been my greatest source of pride.”

Anderson is the president of the Wisconsin Independent Venues Association and production director for the Boston Calling Music Festival. He also served as executive director of the Pablo Center for the first seven years of its opening.

In 2007, Anderson started as the technical operations coordinator for University Centers at UW-Eau Claire. He eventually worked his way up to assistant director for Conferences and Event Services, growing the Event Production Crew during this time from 12 to over 80 students.

Anderson was involved in the completion of many community projects, such as the Schofield Auditorium renovation, Phoenix Park and the Haymarket bridge lighting projects.

The Outstanding Recent Alumni Award recognizes the success of an individual who has graduated from UW-Eau Claire within the last 15 years. The 2024 recipient is Tayo Sanders II, who graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in materials science.

Sanders was the second Blugold in history to receive the Rhodes Scholar title. This came with a full ride to Oxford University in England, where he completed his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering.

According to the UW-Eau Claire website, “[Sanders] currently serves as the co-founder and managing partner of Arrowpoint Labs, a pioneering venture creation and advisory firm dedicated to supporting the growth of regional innovation ecosystems across the U.S.”

The President’s Award acknowledges those with exceptional service to UW-Eau Claire as well as professional and personal success. The 2024 recipient is Jeffrey Kowieski who graduated in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Kowieski is currently a partner and general counsel for one of the largest accounting firms in the nation — Wipfli LLP. He previously held the title of chief operations officer and member of the board of directors, and he is now responsible for the legal and risk management tasks.

The Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award is given to those who have demonstrated honorable service to the community, state or nation. The 2024 recipient is Heather Hoytink who graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

In 2022, Hoytink became division president at PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) — the first woman to ever hold this title.

According to the UW-Eau Claire website, “PBNA is one of the largest beverage companies in North America today, with nearly 60,000 associates and $27 billion in net revenue in 2023. Hoytink leads a team of thousands of employees across the 13-state southern territory.”

The Lifetime Excellence Award seeks out individuals who have proven lifelong commitment to their careers and community and have made an impact by applying UW-Eau Claire’s motto, “Excellence.”

Life partners Leiv Erik Lundberg and Dr. Kathleen Hanlon-Lundberg were two of the 2024 recipients. Leiv Erik Lundberg was an international student from Norway who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Leiv Erik Lundberg currently serves as chief investment officer at the University of Michigan. During his 25 years there, he grew the university’s endowment to become one of the top 10 largest funds in the nation.

Dr. Kathleen Hanlon-Lundberg graduated in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She worked at the University of Wisconsin Medical School Milwaukee campus before completing a Ph.D. in medical anthropology at Wayne State University, where she is now a faculty member.

“I think that a major responsibility of every human being is to give back and also to do something to make our little spot in the world better,” Way said. “Our Blugolds are amazing people. The world needs to see, hear and learn from them.”

