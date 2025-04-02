Police Blotter

Kiwibot harassment

At 7:24 p.m. on March 14, officers were notified by a parent of a student about an incident involving two male teenagers messing with a Kiwibot by Murray Hall. While the parent was observing the teenagers, one of them began shouting profanities at the parent.

An officer was notified of the descriptions of both teenage suspects and asked the caller if the teenagers were able to get anything from the Kiwibot. The caller said the teens weren’t able to gain entrance to the bot and fled the area on longboards.

The call was ended and an officer was dispatched to lower campus to find the teens who were responsible for verbally harassing the caller. The officer was unable to locate the two teens on their longboards and traveled to upper campus to observe the Kiwibot.

The officer checked the Kiwibot and found that it was functioning properly and there were no observable damages. The officer then cleared the scene.

Bike locks

At 7:32 a.m. on March 16, two officers were dispatched to Vicki Lord Larson Hall. They had received a call from the Communications Center regarding a male subject “playing” with bike locks. The officers were notified that the male subject was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hoodie and had left the area once he was noticed.

The subject was last seen walking up the campus hill. Upon the officers’ arrival on the scene, they checked the area for the suspect but weren’t able to find him. One of the officers went to upper campus to check the bike racks and locate the suspect but still wasn’t able to find him.

The officer then went to the bike racks on lower campus by the Haas Fine Arts Center to see if the suspect was present there, but didn’t find him. After searching the area, the officers made contact with the caller about what they had found.

The caller had stated that he had observed a male subject “fiddling around” with the bike racks. The caller thought the subject was messing with the bike locks but was unsure.

The caller then observed the subject walking toward the campus hill and that the subject didn’t appear to have taken any substances but was acting suspicious. The caller then proceeded to give a profile of the subject and stated he was unsure if the subject was homeless or not.

The caller said that he didn’t have any further information on the subject or any concerns regarding the case, and the officer ended the call.

After the phone call, one of the officers went to Vicki Lord Larson Hall to see if there was any evidence of theft. The officer didn’t see any signs of it and cleared the scene.

Door damage in Towers South

At 9:48 a.m. on March 18, officers received a notification about a damaged door located on the fifth floor of Marilyn Karlgaard Tower.

Officers met up with the complainant, who told the officers that they noticed a large crack around the door handle. This door leads to the garbage chute.

When the complainant last used the door on March 13, it was not damaged. Based on the extensive damages to the door, it appeared that someone had forcibly kicked the door open, but there was no available surveillance camera to validate this.

One of the officers later entered a service card for repairs and cleared the scene.

