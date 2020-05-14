Colom investigation completed

Albert Colom, vice chancellor for enrollment management, started in his position at UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 1, 2018.

A UW-Shared Services investigation of a February complaint filed against Albert Colom found insufficient evidence of gender-based discrimination or that workplace bullying occurred. Linked below is the full report.

UWEC Colom Final Investigative Report 5-13-20

This is an ongoing story. Updates to follow.