Colom investigation completed
UW Shared Services says there is insufficient evidence of gender discrimination
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. Find the update here.
A UW-Shared Services investigation of a February complaint filed against Albert Colom found insufficient evidence of gender-based discrimination or that workplace bullying occurred. Linked below is the full report.
UWEC Colom Final Investigative Report 5-13-20
This is an ongoing story. Updates to follow.
Well, this finding is no surprise. My thoughts:
1. It appears as if Mr. Colom was an equal opportunity jerk, bullying men and women alike. I believe Angela and Heather.
2. I wonder about the definition of bullying…..what would have made the report actually say, Yes, he bullied? “Challenging work environment? “Uh, no. I believe Angela and Heather.
3. Just because a few employees managed to put up with his shenanigans only means that they learned to shut their mouths and keep a low profile, knowing anything less than that would make their worlds a living hell. Not what a secure leader wants in their direct reports. I believe Angela and Heather.
4. Ok, let’s say there isn’t enough evidence of gender discrimination. Isn’t there a higher threshold of behavior that is expected of our leaders? Do we really think Colom behaved in a way UWEC would be proud of? Is the bar that low? I believe Angela and Heather.
5. Lastly, I do not recognize the Heather Kretz described by Schmidt and Colom. What a shame they are so fragile as to blame the victim. #IbelieveAngelaandHeather.