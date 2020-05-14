Colom investigation completed

UW Shared Services says there is insufficient evidence of gender discrimination

Story by Bridget Kelley, Managing EditorMay 14, 20201 Comment

Photo by Submitted

Albert Colom, vice chancellor for enrollment management, started in his position at UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 1, 2018.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. Find the update here.

A UW-Shared Services investigation of a February complaint filed against Albert Colom found insufficient evidence of gender-based discrimination or that workplace bullying occurred. Linked below is the full report. 

UWEC Colom Final Investigative Report 5-13-20

This is an ongoing story. Updates to follow. 