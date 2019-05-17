UWEC students and faculty discuss impacts of recent abortion legislation

In Ohio, it is no longer legal for private insurance companies to cover abortions as per bill HB 183. In Alabama, abortion is illegal in accordance with HB 314, and there are no longer any exceptions for women who are victims of rape or incest. In Georgia, a new “Heartbeat Law” prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, when many doctors are able to detect a fetal heartbeat.

All of these bills have been passed within a span of one week, sparking controversy all around the United States as the bills’ supporters are now openly challenging the Roe v. Wade precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973, according to an article on Vox.com.

The Roe v. Wade ruling affirmed that it is a constitutional right for women to have access to safe and legal abortions. According to the Planned Parenthood website, Roe v. Wade is “at risk more than ever before” as a direct result of the increase in “extreme conservatives” being elected to lifetime positions on federal courts.

In addition to the implications that may or may not result from the opposition or reconsideration of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, critics of these anti-abortion laws have pointed out other potential issues with this new legislation.

According to Vox.com, Ohio’s bill prohibiting private insurance coverage of abortions includes language banning coverage of “drugs or devices used to prevent the implantation of a fertilized ovum.” Some reproductive rights groups interpret this to mean contraceptives like birth control pills or IUDs are now to be considered forms of abortion under this new bill, the Vox article said.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her disagreement with Alabama’s anti-abortion law on Twitter.

“This law would force children — 12 year olds — to carry a pregnancy by their rapist,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This law would force people w/ mental disabilities to carry pregnancy by rape to term. This law forces people to be pregnant against their own consent. It’s horrifying.”

According to The New York Times, Georgia has become the fourth state to enact a fetal heartbeat law — following Ohio, Kentucky and Mississippi. Critics have argued against this bill, pointing out that many women do not even know they’re pregnant until after six weeks, according to Vox.

Pamela Forman, a professor and chair of the sociology department, said legislative moves like these could end up applying new pressure on the U.S. Supreme court, as other legislative could also be up for reinterpretation.

“So what’s happening right now is that we’re at a really scary time,” Forman said. “With the Supreme Court changing over in the fall and the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh, it really means that we are headed closer and closer to a showdown about Roe v. Wade.”

Forman said the topics relating to these bills should not only be considered “women’s issues.” She said cutting access to safe, legal or affordable abortions will have a significant impact on people of color and people of lower economic classes.

“In the end, we don’t want to just keep this about an attack on women,” Forman said. “We also have to look at how this affects the sovereignty of lower classmen and people of color … it’s utter elitism that people that don’t have to worry about how to take care of a kid if they have one, our legislating in ways that prevent that freedom for the rest of us.”

Note: Attempts were made to interview self-identified Republican or conservative students, but no student was able or willing to answer questions before the deadline of this article.

Fuerstenberg can be reached at [email protected]