Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the UW-Eau Claire Police Department records.

Haas hits

An officer was contacted regarding a car crash on Friday, April 19 at 9:45 a.m.

A male subject had called the officer and said he had struck an unoccupied vehicle in the Haas Fine Arts lot.

The officer responded to the area and met with the subject. The officer spotted the subject standing next to a black 2017 Jeep.

The subject said he was attempting to park his vehicle in a space and struck the vehicle next to him. He said he was wearing his seatbelt and was not in need of medical services.

The officer confirmed that the vehicle the subject had struck was a 2013 Honda. The small sedan was legally parked, and she observed minimal scratches on the driver’s side back bumper area.

The officer also observed what appeared to be old scratches from a previous crash located near the fresh damage.

The officer then examined the Jeep. She was able to locate a small scratch on the front passenger side bumper and photographed the damage.

The officer contacted the Communication Center to find the subject was valid to drive with no wants. The officer then attempted telephone contact with the owner of the Honda, but received no answer.

The officer then traveled to the Honda owner’s office and made contact with her. The owner said she would check the damage out later in the afternoon, and confirmed that there was damage in the same area from a past crash.

Aspiring acrobat

An officer was dispatched to a check person case near the footbridge on Monday, April 22 at 11:53 a.m.

It was reported that a male subject who matched the description of a past offender was walking on the hand railing and balancing as he walked on it. The complainant was a worker from Blugold Central.

The officer was very familiar with the subject, as this was a common thing that the subject did. The officer arrived in the area and did not see the subject there.

The officer spoke with several work crews in the area and they said they had not seen anyone walking on the hand railing on the footbridge.

The officer then checked in the McIntyre Library, where the subject usually hangs out. The staff told the officer they had not seen him enter the library recently. He searched the area more but did not find the subject.

The officer called the complainant and spoke with her on the phone. She was also familiar with the subject.

The complainant saw the subject walking on the handrail near the fire pits in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue. She saw the subject walking and then stop to climb off the railing.

The complainant said the subject then continued to walk into the campus mall area. She lost sight of the subject and didn’t know where he went after.

