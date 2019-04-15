(Editor’s note: Old News is a biweekly column featuring articles in The Spectator from the past. These are brief summaries of past articles.)

Twenty years ago – April 19, 1999 Issue

‘Game Over?’

It might be “game over” for the Davies Center arcade. The university’s five-year contract with Williamson Music, Inc. was not renewed by the April 1 deadline.

What will happen with the space is undetermined. Another vending company might make a bid or other campus services might benefit from the space.

“The gaming business isn’t taking it in like it used to,” said Jerry Clark, Menomonie shop manager for Williamson Music, Inc.

He attributes the lack of revenue to the higher prices of the games and the declining popularity of video games.

Student Senate Vice President Stefanie Pelke said there are many options for the newly opened space. Among these are the Student Radio Initiative, a self-care cold clinic or a women’s center.

Forty years ago – April 19, 1979

‘UWEC compares favorably with other years, campuses’

UW-Eau Claire’s energy-saving policies have produced a sizable reduction of energy use already. The university used 17.3 percent less energy in 1977-78 than in the base measurement year of 1972-73. That is the highest of conservation percentages among the state campuses.

As a whole, the university system has reduced its energy consumption by 7.6 percent over the same time period. The savings reflected in this figure are equal to a reduction of 14.3 million gallons of fuel oil or 800 thousand tons of coal.

Sixty years ago – April 16, 1959 Issue

‘Sievert Named Ugliest Man’

A contest for ugly man honors which saw Ed Sievert winning over Bob Vesperman by four votes highlighted the tenth annual Ugly Man’s Dance, sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega, April 9.

Both men accumulated more than $8, but Sievert made four pennies more and won the trophy for Phi Sigma Epsilon. Joe Thiessen placed third.

APO gathered about $45 from the event, all of which will be turned over to Family Service, an Eau Claire charity organization. The affair annually contributes to a charitable group.

Dean of Men Bill Zorn acted as auctioneer for the night, selling to the highest bidder a number of donations from local stores.

Chuck Mehls’ orchestra provided music for the event.

