The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Old News

Story by Madeline Fuerstenberg, News EditorApril 15, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Madeline Fuerstenberg

More stories from Madeline Fuerstenberg

Horoscopes?
April 15, 2019

A look back at The Spectator’s past

Back to Article
Back to Article

Old News

Photo by Savannah Reeves

Photo by Savannah Reeves

Photo by Savannah Reeves

Advertisement

(Editor’s note: Old News is a biweekly column featuring articles in The Spectator from the past. These are brief summaries of past articles.)

This week …

Twenty years ago – April 19, 1999 Issue

‘Game Over?’

It might be “game over” for the Davies Center arcade. The university’s five-year contract with Williamson Music, Inc. was not renewed by the April 1 deadline.

What will happen with the space is undetermined. Another vending company might make a bid or other campus services might benefit from the space.

“The gaming business isn’t taking it in like it used to,” said Jerry Clark, Menomonie shop manager for Williamson Music, Inc.

He attributes the lack of revenue to the higher prices of the games and the declining popularity of video games.

Student Senate Vice President Stefanie Pelke said there are many options for the newly opened space. Among these are the Student Radio Initiative, a self-care cold clinic or a women’s center.

Forty years ago – April 19, 1979

‘UWEC compares favorably with other years, campuses’

UW-Eau Claire’s energy-saving policies have produced a sizable reduction of energy use already. The university used 17.3 percent less energy in 1977-78 than in the base measurement year of 1972-73. That is the highest of conservation percentages among the state campuses.

As a whole, the university system has reduced its energy consumption by 7.6 percent over the same time period. The savings reflected in this figure are equal to a reduction of 14.3 million gallons of fuel oil or 800 thousand tons of coal.

Sixty years ago – April 16, 1959 Issue

‘Sievert Named Ugliest Man’

A contest for ugly man honors which saw Ed Sievert winning over Bob Vesperman by four votes highlighted the tenth annual Ugly Man’s Dance, sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega, April 9.

Both men accumulated more than $8, but Sievert made four pennies more and won the trophy for Phi Sigma Epsilon. Joe Thiessen placed third.

APO gathered about $45 from the event, all of which will be turned over to Family Service, an Eau Claire charity organization. The affair annually contributes to a charitable group.

Dean of Men Bill Zorn acted as auctioneer for the night, selling to the highest bidder a number of donations from local stores.

Chuck Mehls’ orchestra provided music for the event.

Fuerstenberg can be reached at [email protected]

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Madeline Fuerstenberg, News Editor

Madeline Fuerstenberg is a second-year journalism student. This is her fourth semester on The Spectator and her second semester as News Editor.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Column

Seeking Solace
Seeking Solace
Bad Feminist
Bad Feminist
Horoscopes?
Horoscopes?
Who are we to mess with planet Earth?
Who are we to mess with planet Earth?
From this neck of the woods
From this neck of the woods

Other stories filed under News

Converge Radio receives two WBA awards
Converge Radio receives two WBA awards
Student Senate passes resolution in support of dead hours policy reform
Student Senate passes resolution in support of dead hours policy reform
Dean of Students Joseph Abhold to retire this spring
Dean of Students Joseph Abhold to retire this spring
Snow can’t stop this climate scientist
Snow can’t stop this climate scientist
Meet UW-Eau Claire’s student body presidential candidates campaign

Alex Stout and Montana Piper-Thomas Alex Stout, a fourth-year computer science student, is running for UW-Eau Claire student body president, alongs...

Navigate Left
  • Old News

    Column

    Seeking Solace

  • Old News

    Column

    Bad Feminist

  • Old News

    Column

    Horoscopes?

  • Old News

    Column

    Who are we to mess with planet Earth?

  • Old News

    Column

    From this neck of the woods

  • Old News

    Column

    College Cookin’ with Sam

  • Old News

    Column

    Seeking Solace

  • Old News

    Column

    Let’s stop putting celebrities on pedestals

  • Old News

    Column

    Bad Feminist

  • Old News

    Column

    Growing Up

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Old News