Senate passes resolution in support of proposed State street redesign

Student Senate on Monday passed a resolution in support of the State Street redesign.

Under the proposed redesign, a roundabout would be inserted at the intersection of Roosevelt Ave and State Street. The Eau Claire City Council will vote on whether to put in a roundabout on Tuesday.

“I think this resolution is really important in order to maintain our relationship with the rest of the city,” said Anna Ziebell, the senate chair of the equity in student matters commission. “Also to making sure that we are being as safe as possible, I support this resolution and the update to State Street.”

The resolution passed 27-0-1.

