Board of Regents passes UW System Restructuring proposal
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Rachyl Houterman
November 10, 2017
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Barron County to begin talks about merger
Advertisement
UW-Barron County will be integrated with UW-Eau Claire after the UW System Board of Regents voted to merge the 13 UW Colleges with four-year campuses last Thursday.
The merger is part of a broader UW System restructuring proposal from UW System President Ray Cross in October, which he said is a result of shifting Wisconsin demographics.
Cross emphasized during the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday that the proposal was simply a proposal and not a detailed plan. The approval of the vote signals the beginning of meetings between institutions to discuss how the merger will affect them.
For Eau Claire, talks with UW-Barron County representatives will begin this Wednesday when Chancellor James C. Schmidt, representatives from the University Senate and Student Senate and leaders from Academic Affairs and University Staff Council head to Rice Lake to meet with their counterparts.
“I believe we will be bringing many strengths to the table at both institutions, and we will truly bring out the best in each other while preserving our mission,” Schmidt said during the meeting. “I look forward to getting this conversation started when I bring a group of shared governance leaders to Barron County on Wednesday …”
Jeff French, chancellor of UW-Barron County, said he is looking forward to working with Eau Claire to ensure the success of Barron County.
“We will be stronger together, and it is vital that we continue to provide people in our region with access to a University of Wisconsin education,” French said.
Tuition levels at the UW Colleges are expected to stay the same, and the transferring of credits from two-year campuses to four-year institutions will not be affected by the restructuring, Cross said.
In an email sent to all UW System students, Cross said the Regents are “committed to engaging students, faculty, staff, community leaders, and other stakeholders in making this a successful transition.”
He also said a Steering Committee is being established, which will consist of regional restructuring committees. These committees will keep the Steering Committee informed on what is happening during the restructuring process.
Students and faculty can learn more about the proposal on the restructuring website. There, they they can view FAQs and submit any questions they have might have. Anyone who would like to stay updated on the proposal can subscribe for updates from the website as they come.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.