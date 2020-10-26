Spectator+Songs

Midterm season has come and gone, but exams and homework are still just as abundant than ever.

With the help of my fellow Spectator editors and staff, this week’s playlist shares our favorite songs to calm testing nerves and ease into studying for the week.

Playlist linked here:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37clGvLHfhk85XISARGFR1?si=yJkGxuI2TYuxp6DwFeUYmw

Nelson can be reached at [email protected].