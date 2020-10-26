Spectator Songs
Study sessions
More stories from Evelyn Nelson
October 21, 2020
Midterm season has come and gone, but exams and homework are still just as abundant than ever.
With the help of my fellow Spectator editors and staff, this week’s playlist shares our favorite songs to calm testing nerves and ease into studying for the week.
Playlist linked here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37clGvLHfhk85XISARGFR1?si=yJkGxuI2TYuxp6DwFeUYmw
Nelson can be reached at [email protected].
Evelyn Nelson is a second-year Journalism and Spanish student. This is her third semester on The Spectator. She enjoys going for walks in the forest, coffee and sharing her collages (ask her about them).
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.