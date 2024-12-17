Across The Pond: A reflection on studying abroad in Japan

Tomorrow my final exam before winter break begins here at Kansai Gaidai University. I will have a two week break before I go back home to Minnesota and return to reality.

I find it unbelievable that I’ve been in Japan for almost four months now. I swear it’s been only four weeks.

I’ve done so much here in my short time, such as visiting a theme park, an onsen and every temple I could. It’s not enough and I don’t think it’ll ever be.

It’s hard not to feel like I haven’t squandered my time in Japan because of how many experiences, shops and dishes there are. I’d never have the time to try them all, even if I forsook sleep in the name of adventure.

As I was pondering what to do with my remaining time, I reflected on what I’ve already done and realized how much this trip has benefited me. I’ve concluded there are four main benefits to studying abroad.

The first benefit is independence. I’ve always been a naturally anxious person. Back in Eau Claire, my anxiety was so high that I never felt safe walking outside of campus.

When I first arrived in Japan, I felt similarly but knew I couldn’t complete my bucket list while glued to the campus.

I took a lot of train trips with friends at first, but once I developed a sense of safety, I traveled solo.

I think I just needed an extra incentive to travel on my own, like the promise of a cool temple or delicious cheesecake. More exposure to solo travel has helped ease my nerves. It’s time for me to take on the Eau Claire public transit when I get back.

Another thing this experience gave me was time to think. While solo exploring, I could reflect on my life choices, my college major and question the direction I want to take my life.

I’ve found it hard to make important decisions when I’m under a lot of pressure. That’s why I needed some time away from UW-Eau Claire.

Now, I know this is a cliché about studying abroad, but I truly believe the program has helped me find myself.

I’ve accomplished many firsts while abroad, and this feels like the first time I’ve been able to fully explore my interests.

I’m a huge anime nerd, so shopping here has been costly but exciting. I’ll never have another opportunity like this again, so I feel more inclined to take risks and perhaps spend more money than I should, but regardless, build my confidence.

One of the most exciting opportunities I have is my upcoming trip to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Would you believe park tickets are only around $60?

What I’m trying to say is picking a location that aligns with your interests is crucial to having a successful study abroad. I think it’s very freeing to have a space to explore your interests where they aren’t considered niche.

The last thing is finding others who enjoy the same hobbies and interests as you. I made so many connections and friends here whom I will miss when returning home.

It’s bittersweet to think that I may never see some of them again and, while I can still contact them online, it can be hard to maintain those long distance relationships.

Despite this, I’m still going to reach out to them and I’ll look back on these conversations and relationships fondly.

I’m looking forward to enjoying what time I have left in Japan, but I’m relieved to be going back home to my parents soon.

Curtin can be reached at [email protected].