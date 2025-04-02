The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
Categories:

Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: A Lonely Cowboy

Dissecting the musings of a heartbroken indie cowboy
Story by Samantha Stephenson, Staff Writer
April 2, 2025
ROLE MODEL poses in his iconic cowboy hat for his album “Kansas Anymore,” hinting at the new country twang his music embodies. Property of Interscope Records

Tucker Pillsbury, or more commonly known as ROLE MODEL, released an album titled “Kansas Anymore” in 2024.  It is publicly perceived to follow his personal experience going through the recent heartbreak of his now ex-girlfriend Emma Chamberlin.

Valentine’s Day is known as a day of relationships and hearts. However, instead of more love, ROLE MODEL released a deluxe version of his album that included 4 more songs that have the same amount of heartbreak as the original 13, making his heartbroken fans feel a little more included on this day of love.

The first new song that you will see while playing the album start to finish is titled “Old Recliners,” which recalls the nostalgia of the relationship whilst leaning into the new more complicated present.  

With lyrics such as “I remember when the nights were long diving headfirst off the dock I wonder where the days have gone” which sits with the feeling and “Now you cry all night ‘till the morning in the arms of someone you settled for” detailing this new unliked reality. 

Story continues below advertisement

Within the song, ROLE MODEL keeps coming back to the lyrics, “Thinking ‘bout you, you in the moment,” which highlights this reflection of the past relationship.

The following song is titled “Sally, When The Whine Runs Out” and it includes a narrative of meeting a girl named Sally in a dive bar.  Having heard that Sally was a bit of a wild child, the narrator begs her not to break his heart like all the other girls in bars.  

As we arrive at the bridge, we can see it might be less of the woman’s fault for breaking his heart and more of a repeated pattern of falling in love at first glance with people often. This song specifically sticks out to me for being an outlier within ROLE MODEL’s music for its fun and playful tune, yet he still sneaks in his heartbreaking lyricism.

Some Protector” is the third new song we see on this album, and my favorite due to me being fond of his sadder music. It allows for ROLE MODEL to have some acceptance within this breakup.  

Throughout the album we are following his process. To me and many other fans, this song and the one that follows are a conclusion to this era of breakup. He comes to accept the fact that the relationship has ended and the other party has moved on.  However, we can still see that a part of this relationship will always be a part of him.

This final song, “The Longest Goodbye,” continues this era of acceptance, which encompasses the feeling of finally reaching a point of being content with the ending of a relationship. This song to me feels like a perfect close to a perfect album.  

It feels like throughout the album we follow his emotions as if we are watching his grieving of this relationship first hand, and this final song of him coming to terms with what has happened leaves me and other listeners content with the album’s ending.

Overall, this album is a staple on my playlists and is background music to my life, as well as a good place to deeply analyze his lyrics and the story he is telling. 

Stephenson can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
“I think the stand-up came from the complete desire to live life and to just go see as much as I possibly can,” Kelly said.
Comedian Ryan Kelly performs live on campus
My lovely friend Halee let me drag her along to taste-test the Wendy’s Thin Mint Frosty.
EC Eats: Wendy’s Thin Mint Frosty could have been worse
UW-Eau Claire’s a cappella groups were some of a number of groups within the Eau Claire Community to show their support for the continued services of The Sojourner House. Catholic Charities is currently working with the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County leaders and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce to avoid a reduction in services.
PHOTOS: UWEC a cappella groups host benefit concert
Max Niemann of Max & The Fellow Travelers cracks a smile while strumming the electric guitar on the first night of the Mid(Western) tour.
PHOTOS: Fourth live show at Leona’s Pizzeria features an all-Wisconsin lineup
Alisha Green, Youth Services coordinator at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, staffed the Library on the Loose event. “It is a fun way to provide library services and connect with our regular and potentially new library customers,” Green said.
SHIFT spotlights L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
Dustin DeGolier and Emily Watkins perform an eclectic setlist.
The Double Stops Perform at the Lakely
More in Spec Sing Along Power Hour
McRae poses for the album cover of "So Close to What." (Photo from RCA Records)
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: Tate McRae: Competition dancer to world-renowned pop star
Here’s a photo I snapped of Ross’s contagious smile, laid over a colorful mirage of items reminiscent of the album cover for their single, “Music Box.”
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: Fond recollections of my favorite concert
The fact that Sabrina had to reach out via fax machine to Dolly Parton since she is famously known for not even having a home phone makes me giggle. (Photo from Univeral Music Group)
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: ‘Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)’
Carpenter shared a post with the new album cover and tracklist on her Instagram. (Photo from Hollywood Records)
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: ‘Short n’ Sweet Deluxe’ announcement
Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo, sitting by the fire on the album cover. (Photo from Comedy Central)
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: ‘Mr. Hankey’s Christmas Classics’
Kendrick Lamar teased this album when he bought a GNX in March. (Distributed by PGLang and Interscope Records)
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: ‘GNX’