Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: ‘labour’

Due to recent events in the United States, Paris Paloma’s song “labour” has been blaring in my headphones on repeat.

The song “labour” is an extremely powerful song despite its 3:57 run time. It still leaves me overthinking everything I have ever known as I look back on many female figures in history.

Airbuds tracked that I have listened to the song over 37 times post-election. “History Of Man” by Maisie Peters was a close second. The chorus of “labour” has been stuck in my mind specifically.

“The capillaries in my eyes are bursting / If our love died, would that be the worst thing? / For somebody I thought was my saviour / You sure make me do a whole lot of labour.”

The music video for the song is as beautiful as the lyrics in sharing a sense of female rage. There are only two characters featured: Paloma and her “husband” in the video. The setting stays the same as well, having the whole video around a full dining table.

The music video begins with Paloma setting the table and serving her husband before taking her own seat across from him.

“Apologies from my tongue, and never yours / Busy lapping from flowing cup and stabbing with your fork / I know you’re a smart man (I know you’re a smart man), and weaponise / The false incompetence, it’s dominance under a guise.”

Viewers can see Paloma’s rage develop as the video goes on. At the bridge of the song, Paloma’s rage boils over as she grabs a pomegranate and begins to aggressively eat it, covering herself in bright red juice.

“All day, every day, therapist, mother, maid / Nymph then a virgin, nurse then a servant / Just an appendage, live to attend him / So that he never lifts a finger / 24∕7, baby machine / So he can live out his picket fence dreams / It’s not an act of love if you make her / You make me do too much labour.”

The video ends by panning to her empty chair after cutting to her husband staring blankly into the camera.

This song holds a special place in my heart because of its versatility. Women from all around the world are able to relate to the lyrics and the implications. It breaks my heart that these experiences are so universal that almost every woman has a story of her own that she can connect with this song.Not only does the song send me into a downward spiral, but I also have seen many TikToks sharing various women or female characters’ stories regarding their inequalities they have experienced due to their gender.

So, in the meantime I will be listening to “labour” on repeat until I can sing the song word for word, which I have almost accomplished. I love this song and thank Paloma for not only writing it, but also sharing it with the world.

“If we had a daughter, I’d watch and could not save her / The emotional torture, from the head of your high table / She’d do what you taught her, she’d meet the same cruel fate / So now I’ve gotta run, so I can undo this mistake / At least I’ve gotta try.”

