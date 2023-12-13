The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Bark Break makes its way to Upper Campus 

Just before finals, dogs visit students to help alleviate stress
Byline photo of Madison Moris 
Story by Madison Moris , Staff WriterDecember 13, 2023
First-year+student+Olivia+Verhaalen+said+she+was+excited+to+see+the+event+and+all+the+dogs+on+Upper+Campus.+
Photo by Madison Moris
First-year student Olivia Verhaalen said she was excited to see the event and all the dogs on Upper Campus.

Photo cutline: First-year student Olivia Verhaalen said she was excited to see the event and all the dogs on Upper Campus. 

Fluffy friends visited students on Upper Campus from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Suites and Karlgaard Towers lobbies for another Bark Break. The Sue Strowig Memorial Bark Break is a separate event from the therapy dogs that often visit in McIntyre Library.

For this event, UW-Eau Claire invites faculty and staff to bring their dogs, usually to the Campus Mall, but this event was brought to Upper Campus on account of the cold weather.

Jennifer McGeorge, executive assistant for enrollment Management Division, spoke about the event.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since students enjoy these events tremendously — so do the dogs — Chancellor Jim charged our division to create similar events on Upper Campus,” she said. 

While there were some challenges associated with this, like determining how many dogs could attend because of the indoor location, the popularity of the event has grown since it began in 2021, according to McGeorge. 

“The Sue Strowig Memorial Bark Break events have been a success on Lower Campus since Fall of 2021 as an ‘agent of retention’ idea by our staff, and they have grown to have an average of 50 dogs and over 500 students,” McGeorge said.

First-year student Olivia Verhaalen, who has previously attended Bark break events on Lower Campus, said she was excited to see the event on Upper Campus. 

“I really like all dogs,” she said. “It is nice to take a break from school and pet a dog once in a while.”

Several dogs made an appearance, and some even were festively dressed for the occasion like Henry, who was accompanied by his owner Brad. 

Henry dressed for the occasion in a festive outfit. (Photo by Madison Moris)

“His mom said the outfit was a must,” Brad said. 

Coming in at 150 pounds, Mulligan is a gentle giant.  (Photo by Madison Moris)

Mulligan and his human Quincy also attended the event. Mulligan is a 150-pound dog who shares his name with the golf term. 

In golf, a mulligan is a second chance to perform an action, usually after the first stroke when something goes wrong. Since Quincy and his family are golfers, when they had the chance to get Mulligan out of a bad situation and give him a second chance, the name seemed fitting for him. 

Several students agreed that even just spending time with the dogs and their owners did alleviate their stress, which is on the rise as we approach finals week according to Lucy, who is a student at UW-Eau Claire.

“I think that it’s very stress relieving for students and allows for a good break from studying,” Lucy said. “I would definitely go again when they have another event.”

McGeorge has mentioned the benefits of hosting this event and how it allows for more connections between students and staff. 

“We invite our faculty and staff to bring their own dogs to these events to help students that may be missing their dog at home, alleviate stress and give students a chance to connect with staff that they do not ordinarily have contact with,” McGeorge said. 

Lucy said her favorite dog at the event was Wolfee, while one of Verhaalen’s favorite dogs was Wilbur, who is owned by Sarah and Matt. He recently turned six years old and loves to get his back scratched. 

Wilbur especially enjoys back rubs while at Bark Break. (Photo by Madison Moris)

While this was the first indoor event, McGeorge thinks it went well.

“Our first indoor event had a steady flow of students stopping by to give the dogs some love,” McGeorge said.

Moris can be reached at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 17, 10 Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates had their creative research displayed in the Foster Art Gallery. Hannah Polzin, a fifth-year ceramics student, used her work to explore “the delicate balance between decorative art and functional objects.”
Foster Gallery hosting a reception featuring the creative research of 10 BFA candidates
Nothing keeps Kyra happy like having something fun to hyperfixate on.
Tastemakers
SHIFT holds this event annually for the students at CVTC as well as the community.
Words and Waffles event takes place at SHIFT 
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour 
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour 
EC Eats
EC Eats
Artists from the surrounding area, such as NAME from Austin, Minnesota, sell a variety of products from their respective crafting niches.
Family and friends came together to sell crafts at the collECtive Arts Center this past weekend
More in Top Stories
Hockey finished the calendar year with a win. (Photo by Ryan Coleman)
Blugold women’s hockey beats St. Scholastica
Women’s rugby took home the championship in Houston on Dec. 3. (UWEC Womens Rugby Team via Instagram)
Women’s rugby wins national championship
The proposed deal would have restructured EDI positions in the UW System, leaving students with less support.
UW Regents reject employee pay raise deal
Is it obvious to anyone else how much of a nerd Cade Fisher is?
Tastemakers
Drew Maloney ties his career high in points.
Men’s basketball take down the Lumberjacks
A look inside Abraxas Wax with part of its vinyl collection in downtown Eau Claire.
Abraxas Wax hosts jazz and vintage pop-up

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *