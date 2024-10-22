Spec Sing Along Power Hour: FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

I wouldn’t say I’m that strict of a music critic. Rarely am I ever the person who insists that something I’m listening to is undeniably good. The albums from the sibling duo I’m about to share, though, are two of those instances.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, a brother and sister duo born and raised in Los Angeles, are no strangers to the music industry. Eilish got her big break at age 13 after releasing “Ocean Eyes.” O’Connell, her older brother, is a frequent producer of Eilish’s music and started releasing his own in 2016 with the single “New Girl.”

The pair decided to individually release albums this year, both of which you now get to read all about.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” by Billie Eilish

Eilish’s third album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” was released on May 17 of this year. It has 10 tracks and runs 43 minutes and 50 seconds. I’ve been a fan of Eilish since her first EP, “don’t smile at me,” which was released in 2017. This album is definitely my favorite of all her works.

“SKINNY,” the opening track, is hard-hitting. It speaks on Eilish’s experience being body shamed by the public. The lyrics and orchestration are some of the most beautiful I’ve ever heard.

“LUNCH” never fails to make me start moving to the beat in some way. It’s flirty, fun and comes from a place heavily speculated by the media: Eilish’s sexuality. Eilish, in an interview with Rolling Stone, said, “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am.”

“CHIHIRO” is one of my favorites off the album. I absolutely love it when musicians build up the song to a climax of some sort. This song does exactly that.

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” is more than incredible. One thing about me that everyone is bound to learn at some point is that I’m a sucker for an upbeat song with heartbreaking lyrics. It’s the closest we’ve ever gotten to a true love song from Eilish.

If I had an unlimited word count to explain the lore behind “WILDFLOWER,” you’d never stop reading. It’s basically Eilish’s version of “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, full of the insecurity you feel in comparing yourself to your partner’s exes.

“THE GREATEST” is a song I genuinely have no words for. Just please, go listen to it.

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE” is so insane. Another thing I love to hear in songs is when the melody does a complete 180. This song does exactly that.

“THE DINER” talks about Eilish’s unfortunate experiences with stalking from the perspective of the stalker himself. The song does an amazing job replicating the eeriness and anxiety surrounding a situation like this.

“BITTERSUITE” is so cool. The switch ups, the production, the lyrics. Occasionally, I do this thing where I forget how great this song is and fall in love with it all over again.

“BLUE” is the perfect end to this album. It’s a song that, in part, fans have been familiar with for years. Now, it’s finally released and I couldn’t be more excited.

“For Cryin’ Out Loud” by FINNEAS

This is FINNEAS’ third album. It’s 10 tracks, runs for exactly 40 minutes and was just released Oct. 4. I discovered his music through the song “Break My Heart Again” and now I’m a really big fan.

The first track, “Starf*cker,” is about him knowing someone who intentionally surrounded themself with celebrities. He ignored this quality about them and fell in love anyway. This song explores that dynamic.

“What’s It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?” is hands down my favorite song on the album and maybe my favorite song he’s ever released. Two words: The groove.

“Cleats” is a song about unrequited love. Regardless of if the person he has feelings for reciprocates the feelings, he can’t let go of his.

“Little Window” is an analogy for a phone screen. The song talks about the way that technology has changed people. More specifically, it speaks on the effect social media can have on people and the assumption that we’re supposed to hide our struggles.

Initially, when I saw the song “2001” on the tracklist, I assumed it would be a song about Eilish, considering that’s her birth year. To my surprise, the song is about his ambition and readiness in finding love.

“Same Old Story” is all about feeling stuck in the same place over and over again, not being able to move to where you want to go.

“Sweet Cherries” is basically two songs in one. Coincidentally, both Eilish and FINNEAS put a song with a complete switch up as their seventh track. Intentional? I don’t care. They’re incredible regardless.

“For Cryin’ Out Loud,” the title track of the album, was the first single to be released. On hearing its vibrant production and catchy beat, I (correctly) guessed that I was in for a wild ride once the album was released.

“Family Feud” is the track on the album about Eilish. It speaks on FINNEAS’ role as an older brother, watching his young sister grow up in the music industry, and he recalls when it was just the two of them.

“Lotus Eater,” the final track on the album, refers to maintaining a feeling of pleasure without distraction and the exciting nature the world can hold when you step outside of yourself.

I am truly in awe of these two individuals. Not only are they talented in collaboration, but their work individually is something to be studied. If listening to these two albums has taught me anything, it’s that being a fan of them should and will be in the cards for me for a very long time.

