Blugold softball extends win streak to eight games

With a commanding string of four wins over the weekend, Eau Claire women’s softball now looks ahead to conference tournament play

The Blugolds dominated their four games over the weekend, outscoring their opponents by a tally of 31-1.

The UW-Eau Claire women’s softball team’s offensive onslaught did not let up in the slightest over the weekend.

Eau Claire defeated UW-Stout 5-0 and 9-1 on Friday and took down UW-Platteville 7-0 and 10-0 on Saturday on route to earning their eighth straight victory.

Over the course of the four games, the Blugolds outscored their two opponents by a staggering tally of 31-1. This is the largest run differential the team has accumulated over a four-game stretch the entire regular season.

Senior outfielder Sam Noetzelman said it is a good sign the team is coming alive at this point in the season.

“It’s nice that we are peaking at the right time, as it is right before the playoffs,” Noetzelman said. “We knew that our season was on the line as far as if we didn’t win these games, we wouldn’t make it to the tournament the next weekend. We just came in ready and determined to win.”

Senior infielder Leah Wolff said the team is improving on things that have hindered their ability to win in recent memory.

“It is helping that we are starting to string together some hits,” Wolff said. “In the past week or two when we’ve been struggling, we haven’t been able to put together hit after hit after hit. And in our games this past weekend, that is exactly what we did to get so many runs up on the board.”

Riding high off of their second consecutive weekend of four straight victories, Eau Claire was primed and ready to kick off a doubleheader against Saint Mary’s (Minn.) on Tuesday. However, the weather has other plans.

As softball is a spring sport that takes place outdoors, weather is always a variable going into any series. On Monday the Blugolds were informed that their doubleheader against Saint Mary’s is cancelled due to inclement weather. This is the fifth series that has been postponed or cancelled during the regular season.

Nevertheless, Wolff said the team doesn’t let the tentative schedule get to them.

“We just try and stay focused on the day that we have,” Wolff said. “If it does get canceled, we deal with it and move on. Being a spring sport, we just have to take it one day at a time.”

Due to the series being canceled on Tuesday, the Blugolds now have the rest of this week to prepare for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament that is set to take place on Friday.

Eau Claire’s first opponent of the tournament will be WIAC conference foe, UW-Stout.

The two teams have met twice this season, both games which were played this past Friday. In these, the Blugolds outscored Stout 14-1 on the road.

Despite solid offensive numbers and a proven ability to win on the road, Eau Claire will still be at risk of elimination in the tournament format they will enter into on Friday.

The game against Stout is at 10 a.m. Friday and can be viewed online at blugolds.com. A post-game analysis and box score will be made available on the website as well.