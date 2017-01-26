Lazy Monk Brewery hosts a Bier, Bread, Sausage, and Cheese Market
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Graham Rowe
Local vendors share their products to the Eau Claire community
Advertisement
The Lazy Monk Brewery has continued to present local food and company beer since their Christmas Market in December when they mimicked a traditional German market. Now, community members and college students are given the opportunity to participate in another event at the brewery: the Bier, Bread, Sausage and Cheese Market.
Lazy Monk hosted the first annual event directly in their beer hall Saturday. Guests circulated the vendors’ tables getting acquainted with all they had to offer, while others chatted in the larger dining lounge.
The brewery owner, Theresa Frank, along with the event coordinators, said they decided to bring back the bread, sausage, and cheese vendors based off of the continual praise and requests of the products from guests after the Christmas Market.
“When we posted it on Facebook, social media, our website, it lit up,” Frank said. “People were very excited that they could buy these local products here in our beer hall. They could consume them here, enjoy a beer and it just makes for a really great community event.”
The market featured 52 Bakery, Gingerbread Jersey Cheese and Mike’s Star Market as well as the brewery’s own Lazy Monk beer. Vendors encouraged guests to take samples at the each of their tables and enjoy the community of others in the dining lounge, as well as their products.
Justin Maier, a vendor who works for Mike’s Star Market, said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout at the brewery thus far.
“It’s been really steady and we’ve got people that come in groups and just circulate around and it works really well,” Maier said. “They try to help us out to get more people and we promote their stuff at our business too.”
After being in their building for a year, Lazy Monk has hosted three Saturday markets at their location on Madison Street.
The Bier, Bread, Sausage and Cheese Market will continue during the winter months for visitors to enjoy some local food and beer from 12-4 p.m. every third Saturday at Lazy Monk Brewing.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.