Lazy Monk Brewery hosts a Bier, Bread, Sausage, and Cheese Market

Eau Claire’s Lazy Monk Brewery held their first annual Bier, Bread, Sausage and Cheese Market Saturday Jan. 21. At the event, vendors presented their goods to visitors giving the community a chance to learn more about local food and drink. ( Lara Bockenstedt )

The Lazy Monk Brewery has continued to present local food and company beer since their Christmas Market in December when they mimicked a traditional German market. Now, community members and college students are given the opportunity to participate in another event at the brewery: the Bier, Bread, Sausage and Cheese Market.

Lazy Monk hosted the first annual event directly in their beer hall Saturday. Guests circulated the vendors’ tables getting acquainted with all they had to offer, while others chatted in the larger dining lounge.

The brewery owner, Theresa Frank, along with the event coordinators, said they decided to bring back the bread, sausage, and cheese vendors based off of the continual praise and requests of the products from guests after the Christmas Market.

“When we posted it on Facebook, social media, our website, it lit up,” Frank said. “People were very excited that they could buy these local products here in our beer hall. They could consume them here, enjoy a beer and it just makes for a really great community event.”

The market featured 52 Bakery, Gingerbread Jersey Cheese and Mike’s Star Market as well as the brewery’s own Lazy Monk beer. Vendors encouraged guests to take samples at the each of their tables and enjoy the community of others in the dining lounge, as well as their products.

Justin Maier, a vendor who works for Mike’s Star Market, said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout at the brewery thus far.

“It’s been really steady and we’ve got people that come in groups and just circulate around and it works really well,” Maier said. “They try to help us out to get more people and we promote their stuff at our business too.”

After being in their building for a year, Lazy Monk has hosted three Saturday markets at their location on Madison Street.

The Bier, Bread, Sausage and Cheese Market will continue during the winter months for visitors to enjoy some local food and beer from 12-4 p.m. every third Saturday at Lazy Monk Brewing.